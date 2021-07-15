From Haseen Dillruba and Thappad to Badla, Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines for her consistent hits. After working for more than a decade in tinsel town, she has added another feather to her cap by launching her own production house called Outsiders Films.

For her brand new venture, she is working with Pranjal Khandhdiya. He is a content creator and producer who is responsible for producing a number of blockbuster hit movies like Super 30, Piku and Azhar

Sharing the news on her IG, she wrote:

Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!

However, this didn’t sit right with some netizens and they are trolling her for copying Kangana Ranaut. For the uninitiated, Ranaut launched her own production house called Manikarnika Films this year.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

We certainly don't understand one thing: why does the internet love holding people back?