From Haseen Dillruba and Thappad to Badla, Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines for her consistent hits. After working for more than a decade in tinsel town, she has added another feather to her cap by launching her own production house called Outsiders Films.

For her brand new venture, she is working with Pranjal Khandhdiya. He is a content creator and producer who is responsible for producing a number of blockbuster hit movies like Super 30, Piku and Azhar.

Sharing the news on her IG, she wrote:

Here we are! And it all started because of his instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!

However, this didn’t sit right with some netizens and they are trolling her for copying Kangana Ranaut. For the uninitiated, Ranaut launched her own production house called Manikarnika Films this year.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Lol this lady is blatantly copying every single thing Kangana does. This time, as soon as Kangana makes a big announcement about her first production, madam has announced her own production house. Well well well. — Shukra Mangala Budha Guru (@sadesaati) July 15, 2021

Yeah we already knew something was coming bcs Kangana ne jo announcements kri hain aisa ho hi nhi skta ki Tapsee kuch na kre 😂😹😂 kyunki --- she herself believes that..............😹 pic.twitter.com/CQqadHFR8A — Aryan Rajput🇮🇳 (@AryanRajput21) July 15, 2021

🤣🤣 fir se copy.. — Rupak Barman (@RupakBa05667118) July 15, 2021

konsa talent hai aap me didi? — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) July 15, 2021

Kangana has already proved it a long ago🥵 — Krishna Dhiman (@Krishna27815289) July 15, 2021

Sasti copy has proved again why she is sasti version of Kangana. 😂😂 — Arati🇨🇭🇮🇳 (@Choyang58093017) July 15, 2021

@taapsee will soon host a show because Kangana will be doing. #Sasticopy — Rashtrawadi 🇮🇳 (@RashtrawadiSher) July 15, 2021

This is the limit of copying Kangana. @taapsee you are obsessed with Ranaut🤣..please consult a doctor. — Nationalist (@Destiny62464246) July 15, 2021

Phir se copy 😨😨

Kya hogya h ise har chiz m copy... #taapseepannu https://t.co/CztBW8ShJd — ॐआदित्य (@KanganaKaBhakt) July 15, 2021

We certainly don't understand one thing: why does the internet love holding people back?