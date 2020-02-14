You may be happily single, in a long-distance relationship, just getting over a heartbreak, or looking for love, but chances are Valentine's Day does evoke some emotions in you. Hard not to, considering the way social media erupts in celebrating the day. 

But, this Valentine's Day is unlike any other there ever has been. Because, we all got the ultimate gift, and that too from mankind's angel. Yes, yes you guessed it right, Taher Shah is all set to return with a new song. 

Taher Shah
Source: Medium

And he shared the 'first look' on his Twitter account. 

Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in celebrating the news because who wouldn't want to celebrate this 'gift'. 

Playing eye to eye on a loop throughout the weekend. 