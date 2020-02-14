You may be happily single, in a long-distance relationship, just getting over a heartbreak, or looking for love, but chances are Valentine's Day does evoke some emotions in you. Hard not to, considering the way social media erupts in celebrating the day.
But, this Valentine's Day is unlike any other there ever has been. Because, we all got the ultimate gift, and that too from mankind's angel. Yes, yes you guessed it right, Taher Shah is all set to return with a new song.
And he shared the 'first look' on his Twitter account.
#FirstLook pic.twitter.com/aBLOrLguzQ— TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) February 13, 2020
Naturally, Twitterati wasted no time in celebrating the news because who wouldn't want to celebrate this 'gift'.
he is back, taher shah khappay, https://t.co/ONd1BeHYGF— old man, (@fhnaseer) February 14, 2020
The first blockbuster song of 2020 is just a month away. Either I am going to die because of curiosity or I am going to die thinking that I would have to hear this. #TaherShah https://t.co/NJHj7bwSFJ— Aayush Sharma 🏳️🌈 (@AayuJourno) February 14, 2020
My boo ❤️ https://t.co/pxjcsjtnPV— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 13, 2020
Playing eye to eye on a loop throughout the weekend.