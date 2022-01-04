The trailer of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, is all about power, love, crime, and desire. The psychological drama set in the fictional town Onkara, follows the story of Vikrant, played by Tahir, stuck between the woman he loves and the woman who desires him.

The two and a half minutes long trailer of the Netflix series embodied the battle of love and obsession. Purva, played by Anchal Singh, the only daughter of a powerful politician, has eyes for Vikrant and would go to any lengths to get hold of what she desires.

To escape the clutches of Purva and her influential family, Vikrant goes down a dark path that eventually leads him to what he has been running from - money, power and desire. In order to reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, a simpleton is sucked into the world of crime that he never desired for.

Fortunately, the trailer suggests that the premise of the series is far away from the typical love-triangle we have been served over the years.

Tahir-Shweta’s previous cinematic works are an assurance that the actors’ have the potential to essay challenging roles. Although the latter has landed some roles to exhibit her acting prowess, we are glad Tahir has finally acquired a role he deserves. Following a few films, such as Manto, Chhichhore and 83, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein will be a platform where he can showcase his full potential.

Check out the full trailer of the series here:

The pulpy-thriller series is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 14.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.