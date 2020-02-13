After making her directorial debut with the short film Toffee, Tahira Kashyap returns to direction with another short film, Pinni. And the movie's title isn't the only reason why we think this will be a sweet deal.

The film stars Neena Gupta in the lead role and is supposed to be a slice-of-life drama that talks about 'sweet solutions to bitter problems'.

The film also stars Shishir Sharma and Srishti Shrivastava and its trailer will release on February 12.