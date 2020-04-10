Just a few hours ago, Taika Waititi hosted an Instagram Live Watch Party for Thor: Ragnarok.
Although it was pretty much just Mark Ruffalo and Waititi hanging out on Instagram and being super goofy.
If someone asks what the Taika waititi and Mark Ruffalo Live was like. Show them this @TaikaWaititi @MarkRuffalo #thorloveandthunder #TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/863MdHyTRq— Memestab (@SapphicMuslima) April 10, 2020
Waititi also talked about giving Meik a power suit! That is some trolling, isn't it?
@TaikaWaititi Miek rocking a power suit is the energy I need 😂 Some excellent trolling tonight, still hopeful this is somehow really in the film though #thorloveandthunder #TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/DiB7u8l4zK— ButterflyGhost (@ButterflyGhost_) April 10, 2020
But while he was busy doing all that, fans noticed something else on the script for Thor: Love & Thunder.
First of all, it's an MCU script for a much anticipated movie.
TAIKA????? WHAT WAS THAT SCRIPT???? WHATTT pic.twitter.com/bZnwkQCxlp— Trisha ⧗ (@romanoffnparker) April 9, 2020
And guess, who makes a comeback to the MCU?
Tony Stark comes out of nowhere and says 'WAZZZUUUUURRRP!'! Funnily enough, Thor had the same reaction to this as most of us, albeit his response was a bit more Shakespearean.
Do'th mineth eyeth deceiveith me?
- Thor Odinson
Also, apparently Thanos is back and the team needs to get back together.
He then goes on to suit up in the Iron Man suit, this time with every nation's flag on it!
In case, you haven't realised it yet, it's a joke. Taika was obviously just messing with us and letting us have a good time while we are all stuck inside our houses!
Even then, this led to a massive laughter riot on Twitter!
#TaikaWaititi is pretty funny!!😂 #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/1Q30nlWvDP— Steven (@Steven13703379) April 9, 2020
Thank you for so much @TaikaWaititi#taikawaititi #live pic.twitter.com/uoiTbpwYBf— BlackCat🏳️🌈 (@IntenseBlackCat) April 9, 2020
That IG live was a hot mess! I’ve laughed so hard for 2 hrs #TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/WSA5YHGqPo— 🐾Rinnena’s Mum🐾 (@danniiMT) April 10, 2020
@TaikaWaititi trolling us so hard 😂🤣😂 This is the script he is currently working on! #FilmTwitter #livewithtika #script #lol #PodernFamily #MovieReview pic.twitter.com/jq69ULqXYW— Minorities Report Film (@MReportPod) April 9, 2020
So @TaikaWaititi had this in his live today so WTH!! Who plays such joke 😂#taikawaititi #marvelcomics #MarvelStudios #Disney #DisneyPlus #ThorRagnarok #thor #TonyStark #RobertDowneyJr #ChrisHemsworth #DamnTheMan pic.twitter.com/WrrOtVMU3x— Pritish Jain (@1997jainpritish) April 9, 2020
BTW, they will be called 'The The Avengererers' from now on, as Waititi wished.