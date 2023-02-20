We have another trailer for a high-stakes period drama streaming television series, Taj: Divided By Blood, this week. With the right amount of fiction and drama, this show will keep us on the edge of our seats.

Taj: Divided By Blood

The show, which is set in the sixteenth century, follows Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) and the war of succession between his sons – Salim (Aashim Gulati), Murad (Taaha Shah), and Daniyal (Shubham Kumar Mehra).

The series showcases the power of politics, troubled romances and a lot of bloodshed.

Directed by Ronald Scalpello, the movie marks Dharmendra’s debut on OTT and is all set to release on February 17 on ZEE5.

You can watch the trailer here:

