The Family Man Season 2  came out recently and we can't get enough of it. I mean, the storyline, the acting, the twists, and omg did I mention the storyline? 

But you know what's even more striking? Samantha Akkineni!
Although she has previously done Tamil and Telugu movies, The Family Man would mark her first Hindi gig. And a stellar one at that. 

She plays the role of a terrorist named Raji and man, are we in love with her? Well, that's an understatement and it's not just us, even Twitter is saying it. 

Spoilers Ahead

GET.SET.BINGE!