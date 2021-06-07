The Family Man Season 2 came out recently and we can't get enough of it. I mean, the storyline, the acting, the twists, and omg did I mention the storyline?

But you know what's even more striking? Samantha Akkineni!

Although she has previously done Tamil and Telugu movies, The Family Man would mark her first Hindi gig. And a stellar one at that.



She plays the role of a terrorist named Raji and man, are we in love with her? Well, that's an understatement and it's not just us, even Twitter is saying it.

Spoilers Ahead

Throughly enjoyed the stellar performances by the cast of Family man season 2. Samantha was terrific in her role of 'Raji' showing pain, anger, disappointment through her eyes while keeping a dead face all the time. #familymanseason2 #SamanthaAkkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 — PRASAD ALVAKONDA (@PrasadAlvakonda) June 7, 2021

Fantastic performance by @Samanthaprabhu2



Her characters rage & poise, hatred & anger, was so well justified : like a coiled snake, waiting to strike..... — Jai Ramnath (@ItsJai) June 7, 2021

have never loved any character so much as much as i loved samantha as raji. it takes serious guts to portray something like as such. after watching season 2 all i wanna say is thank you for this one @Samanthaprabhu2 you stole the entire show. I love you #Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/O57VVuYIyO — 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 (@Worships_Shahid) June 7, 2021

The cheerful superstar #Samantha that we've seen on the big screen & the grim,ruthless Eelam Tamil fighter Raji that we see in #TheFamilyMan2 - MILES APART!@Samanthaprabhu2 the intense performer unleashed. Her agility,style in action scenes are superb. Anything for her mission! pic.twitter.com/xjmcK4O9in — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 5, 2021

Family Man 2 is an out n out entertainer just like its 1st part. Manoj Bajpayee keeps u riveted 2 ur seat with his stellar performancen n antics. Samantha is hard as nails n d support staff is incredible 2 watch. This sequel sure doesnt let u down. A must binge watch. — Shail_K (@ShailK4) June 6, 2021

SAMANTHA RULES!

Can't take my eyes off her in Family Man Season 2 — abi (@theabhijith) June 6, 2021

@Samanthaprabhu2

Good job samantha...Awesome in family man 2. — कुमार (@kumar24_7) June 6, 2021

Sir just watched family man 2 your screen presence can make any scene best . You ,jk and Samantha mam just stole the show. Waiting for s3@BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi @Samanthaprabhu2 #Familyman2 — Raghav Chawla (@RaghavC31967090) June 6, 2021

@BajpayeeManoj @rajndk

Wait was worth . Family man season 2 is outstanding , superb . Kudus to all team.

Manoj sir aapka jawab nahi, such a natural actor .

My best scene manager slap scene and jail scene with jk.

Samantha performance was also superb.

Waiting for S-3 — ARUNABH (@ARUNABH12464) June 6, 2021

@Samanthaprabhu2 Samantha Ruthprabhu was but absolutely ruthless in family man 2 . Though

It’s amazing to see a female character on par with the main one — jayashree KLN (@jayashreeKLN) June 6, 2021

binge watched Family Man 2 series and I cannot let go off Raji's character from my mind.Raji's character was itself a very strong and Raw one and Samantha enhanced the strength of the character with her electrifying performance.@Samanthaprabhu2 — Chaitanya V (@TheChaitanyaV) June 6, 2021

Raji was Bold

Raji was Fierce 🔥🔥@Samanthaprabhu2 is undoubtedly the show stealer@BajpayeeManoj is as usually killing it

Family Man Season 2 is 👌😍🔥🔥#Familyman2#familymanseason2#Samantha pic.twitter.com/YjZDqGG6My — San😷🏡💉 (@San3560) June 6, 2021

One of the best performance by Samantha. Though I have seen several Tamil movies of hers, just couldn't believe it was her in the webseries. Stellar performance to match to the standards of Manoj Bajpai Sir's standard. Family Man season 2 was better than the first. — Parmesh (@vedtrisam07) June 6, 2021

@Samanthaprabhu2 Samantha garu, i was not a fan of yours, but after watching The Family Man 2 my entire perception has changed. Great acting. Welcome to Bollywood RAJI — Bhaskar Geddam (@geddam1234) June 6, 2021

Family man 2 is one of the best works of both manoj bajpayee and samantha.

Watch it,it will not disappoint you.😌😌 — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham93310313) June 6, 2021

Most powerful characters in the series💖💖 Samantha ma'am 💝🙏👌 unbelievable acting 😍 — Jampal Thurapati (@CaJampal) June 7, 2021

Family Man season 2 has exceeded expectations!! Especially Samantha akkineni!! What fantastic storylines and characters — Blank (@TheGeek_Goddess) June 6, 2021

Loved Season 2 of The Family Man. Definitely lived up to its hype, surpassed S1 easily in all departments. Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni absolutely killed it. The direction was top notch. Some of the scenes were shot so well, I replayed them like 2-3 times lol. — Rikken Patel (@PatelRikken) June 6, 2021

