Aao...Aao...Aao & Take The Toughest 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Quiz Ever

Miss Lucy bahut kuch kehti thi, but how much of it do you actually remember? Take this quiz and find out:

1. What does Raj try to buy from Baldev Singh, after the shop is shut? Chocolates Soft Drink Disprin Flowers

2. What is Simran's younger sister's real name? Chutki Lajwanti Ria Rajeshwari

3. When is Simran's engagement fixed to Kuljeet? When Simran and Kuljeet are kids. When Baldev Singh gets to know about Simran and Raj. When Kuljeet's father writes to Baldev Singh. When Raj travels to India.

4. Who finds Simran's book of poems? Her father Her mother Her sister Raj

5. Where are Raj and Simran headed, when they miss their train? Amsterdam Paris Austria Zurich

6. Who falls in love with Raj when he is in India? Kammo Preeti Sheena Everyone, because Raj se na pyaar karna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai.

7. How does Baldev Singh find out that Raj is the guy Simran loves? He overhears Simran and her mother's conversation. Simran's younger sister tells him. Chote bhai-behen aise hi hote hain. Raj confesses. He sees a photo of Raj and Simran from the Eurotrip.

8. What was Raj's family tradition? Traveling to Europe. Failing in school/college. Traveling for love. Drinking beer.

9. Who was Raj's inspiration for Senorita? His first girlfirend. His Spanish teacher. His last girlfriend. He watched too much Money Heist. Oh wait, that's you.

10. Which character appears first in the movie? Pigeons Baldev Singh Raj Simran

11. Which one of Simran's friends finds her stuck in the compartment with Raj? Dolly Sheena Shanaya Naina

12. Raj, Simran, and their friends are invited to a dinner and dance party. Where is it? London Switzerland Prague Paris

13. Who was Aditya Chopra's first choice for Raj? Brad Pitt Tom Cruise Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan

14. What reason does Raj give to Kuljeet for coming to India? To get married to an Indian girl. To set up a factory. To find himself in India. Ainvayi!