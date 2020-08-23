Call Yourself A '90s Kid? Take This Quiz To See If You Remember Your Childhood Shows

Every once in a while, we go back to 90s kids, a lot of whom are in their 30s now but are still pretty nostalgic about the stuff they had growing up. This time, we will be talking about TV, which was basically just DD 1. But hey, back in the day, there was some really progressive stuff airing on TV!

Anyhow, buckle up. Let's see, how well you remember your childhood!

1. Name this show. Hum Paanch Idhar Udhar Udaan Aarohan

2. 'Aaj humara kal apna, koi maane ya na maane' is the theme song for which show? via Amazon 1. Dekh Bhai Dekh 2. Aarohan 3. Office Office Hip Hip Hurray

3. What was Sudesh Berry's iconic line from Surag- The Clue? via IMDb Kanoon ke haath lambey hote hain! Arrest him! You're under arrest. Mujrim chahe kitna bhi shatir ho, koi na koi surag chhod hi jaata hai.

4. Who was the narrator of the historical drama, Bharat: Ek Khoj? via Scroll Madan Puri Roshan Seth Om Puri Naseeruddin Shah

5. Who played Swami's father W.T Srinivasan in Malgudi Days? via Indian Express Girish Karnad Ashok Mandana Shankar Nag Deven Bhojani

6. Surendra Pal, who played Kilvish in Shaktiman, also had a role on Chanakya. What was his character called? via Bolly Chanakya Amatya Rakshas Chandragupta Maurya Daksha

7. Other than Fauji & Circus, what other DD 1 show was Shah Rukh Khan a part of? via India Sriman Srimati Tehkikat Shanti Wagle ki Duniya

8. Name the family from Dekh Bhai Dekh? via YouTube Diwan family Ahuja family Bhatt family Shinde family

9. What was the name of Byomkesh Bakshi's associate, played by K.K. Raina? via Indian Express Deb Kumar Chaterjee Ajit Kumar Banerjee Buddhadeb Dasgupta Ritayan Basu

10. Milind Soman and Rahul Bose were a part of the cast for the first English serial to be produced in India. What was it called? via Facebook Timba Rucha Sea Hawks A Mouthful of Sky Space City Sigma

11. Jasoos Vijay was meant to spread awareness about which disease? via BBC Tuberculosis Lungs Cancer Alzeimers HIV/AIDS