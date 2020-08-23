Call Yourself A '90s Kid? Take This Quiz To See If You Remember Your Childhood Shows

Every once in a while, we go back to 90s kids, a lot of whom are in their 30s now but are still pretty nostalgic about the stuff they had growing up. This time, we will be talking about TV, which was basically just DD 1. But hey, back in the day, there was some really progressive stuff airing on TV!
Anyhow, buckle up. Let's see, how well you remember your childhood!
1. Name this show.
2. 'Aaj humara kal apna, koi maane ya na maane' is the theme song for which show?
via Amazon
3. What was Sudesh Berry's iconic line from Surag- The Clue?
via IMDb
4. Who was the narrator of the historical drama, Bharat: Ek Khoj?
via Scroll
5. Who played Swami's father W.T Srinivasan in Malgudi Days?
via Indian Express
6. Surendra Pal, who played Kilvish in Shaktiman, also had a role on Chanakya. What was his character called?
via Bolly
7. Other than Fauji & Circus, what other DD 1 show was Shah Rukh Khan a part of?
via India
8. Name the family from Dekh Bhai Dekh?
via YouTube
9. What was the name of Byomkesh Bakshi's associate, played by K.K. Raina?
via Indian Express
10. Milind Soman and Rahul Bose were a part of the cast for the first English serial to be produced in India. What was it called?
via Facebook
11. Jasoos Vijay was meant to spread awareness about which disease?
via BBC
12. How did Gaurav get his powers in Junior-G?
via Amazon
You're still kinda waiting for that Shaktimaan question, aren't you? Well, that would be too easy! Anyhow, thanks for trying!
