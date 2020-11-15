Take This ‘Hera Pheri’ Quiz & ‘Bol Bol Ke Sabko Score Bata De’

If you ever want to know how cool you are, then you have got to answer this Hera Pheri quiz because there ain't no style like Baburao's style.

1. What were the names of the lead actors in the movie? via Amazon Prime/ Film Companion Baburao, Raju, Shyam Babuji, Raju, Suniel Baburao, Rahul, Soham Baburam, Rajeev, Shyam

2. Who was originally meant to play the role of Shyam? via Alchetron Anil Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Jackie Shroff Ajay Devgn

3. Hera Pheri was the remake of which Malayalam film? via Youtube/ Ibtimes Darling Darling Ramji Rao Speaking 4 The People Pilots

4. How many 'Pos' does Shyam sing in the song 'Main Ladki Po Po Po?' via YouTube/ Hindustan Times 20 14 10 3

5. Which song does Shyam hear when he is about the sign a blank paper? via Amazon Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

6. In the movie, there is a printing error in the telephone directory between Star Garage & Star__? via Mekhato Hostels Fisheries Grocery Store Kabadiwala

7. What is the name of Devi Prasad's granddaughter who is kidnapped? via YouTube Tinku Minku Rinku Pinku

8. How much money does Kabira ask in exchange for Devi Prasad's granddaughter the first time? via Filmy Mantra 50 lacs 25 lacs 10 lacs 20 lacs

9. What was the initial title of the movie? via Rediff Force Raftaar Karm Speed

10. What is the actual landline number of Star Garage? via Daily Hera Pheri Twitter 8881212 2624545 2525100 3752424

11. Which movie is the second installment of Hera Pheri? via Daily Hera Pheri Twitter Hera Pheri 2 Phir Hera Pheri Hera Pheri Dobara Hera Pheri The Second