Take This ‘Jism’ Quiz & See If You Have Any ‘Jaadu & Nasha’ Left In Your Soul

Every time I think of Jism, I always find myself humming their evergreen songs. But that's not it. They had a pretty hard-hitting storyline sprinkled with quite a few steamy scenes. So, let's test your knowledge and see how well you know the movie.
1. 'Jism' is a remake of which movie?
via Hindustan Times
2. Who is making his/her debut in the movie?
via Cinestaan
3. What were the names of the lead of the movie?
via Outlook India
4. How many best friends does John have in the movie?
5. What is John's profession in the movie?
6. What's the name of the second instalment of the movie?
7. Who is Bipasha Basu's character married to?
via Vogue
8. The poster of the movie is inspired from which brand's ad?
via Youtube
9. How does John kill Bipasha in the end?
10. Fill in the blanks, "Jaadu Hai, Nasha Hai, ___ Hai"
via Book My Show
11. Who finally changes Rohit's will?
12. Who investigates the murder case of Rohit?
So, how much do you know about Jism?
