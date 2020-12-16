Take This ‘Jism’ Quiz & See If You Have Any ‘Jaadu & Nasha’ Left In Your Soul

Every time I think of Jism, I always find myself humming their evergreen songs. But that's not it. They had a pretty hard-hitting storyline sprinkled with quite a few steamy scenes. So, let's test your knowledge and see how well you know the movie.

1. 'Jism' is a remake of which movie? via Hindustan Times Body Heat Top Gun Big Predator

2. Who is making his/her debut in the movie? via Cinestaan Ranvir Shorey Bipasha Basu John Abraham Gulshan Grover

3. What were the names of the lead of the movie? via Outlook India Kabir and Tina Kabir and Sonia Prem and Shweta Prem and Sonia

4. How many best friends does John have in the movie? via Bollywood Bubble/ YouTube 4 3 1 2

5. What is John's profession in the movie? via Bollywood Bubble/ YouTube Carpenter Lawyer Doctor Woh koi kaam bhi karta tha?

6. What's the name of the second instalment of the movie? via Bollywood Bubble/ YouTube Aur Zyada Jism Jism Ek Aur Baar Jism 2 2 Jism 2 Jaan

7. Who is Bipasha Basu's character married to? via Vogue Kabir Siddharth Vishal Rohit

8. The poster of the movie is inspired from which brand's ad? via Youtube Dolce & Gabbana Versace Gucci Givenchy

9. How does John kill Bipasha in the end? via Bollywood Bubble/ YouTube By 'backstabbing' her By shooting her By setting her on fire By pushing her off the cliff

10. Fill in the blanks, "Jaadu Hai, Nasha Hai, ___ Hai" via Book My Show Madhoshiyan Becheiniyaan Betaabiyaan Khaamoshiyaan

11. Who finally changes Rohit's will? via John Abraham Blogs Kabir Vishal Siddharth Sonia