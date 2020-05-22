If You Truly Are 'Yahan Ke Sikandar' Then Ace This Ultimate 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' Quiz

No Hindi film has better captured the sense of inter-college rivalry, the first rush of love, and the joy of bunking classes like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. So tap into the competitive spirit that best comes alive during inter-college competitions, and try acing this quiz:

1. Which of the following colleges compete in the inter-college sports competition? via YouTube Rajput Xavier's Lawrence All of the above

2. Which college does Sanjay pretend to study in to impress Devika? via YouTube Xavier's Lawrence Queens Rajput

3. "Dear", what was the name of the girl who first befriends Devika? via YouTube Devi Ruksana Rukhsar Anjali

4. Who was originally supposed to play Shekhar Malhotra? Hint: Had he been cast, you'd have been rooting for the bad boy for sure. via YouTube Akshay Kumar Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Milind Soman

5. Who first says the iconic dialogue, "jo jeeta woh sikandar"? via YouTube Ramlal Sanjay Ratan Shekhar

6. Which city is the film set in? via YouTube Rishikesh Dehradun Delhi Mumbai

7. What was the Rajput slogan? via YouTube "Sabse sundar ladke kaun, Rajput" "Bahadur, vir ladke kaun, Rajput" "Sabse bahadur lakde kaun, Rajput" "Vir bahadur ladke kaun, Rajput"

8. Apart from cycling, which other sports are the colleges competing in? via YouTube 100 Mt. Dash, 4x100 meter relay, 100 Mt. Hurdle race High Jump, Discus Throw, Hurdle race High Jump, Discus Throw, Shot put 200 Mt. Dash, Shot put, Long Jump

9. Sanjay used the money his father saved for Ratan's cycle, to buy a gift for Devika. What was the gift? via YouTube A dress A bracelet A necklace Shoes

10. At the inter-college dance competition, which song do the Model college students perform to? via YouTube Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander Naam Hai Mera Fonseca Jawan Ho Yaaron Humse Hai Sara Jahan

11. Who does Ratan tell the truth about his attack? via YouTube Ramlal Sanjay Anjali Kalpana