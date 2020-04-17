Don't Call Yourself A Fan If You Can't Score More Than 10 In This Ultimate 'K3G' Quiz

Take this Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham quiz, and see how much of this epic drama do you really remember:

1. What does Rohan call his nanny? via Charmboard Daijaan DJ Nanny hi bulata tha Aunty ji

2. What is Rani Mukerji's character's name in the film? via YouTube Pooja Maya Naina Saba

3. Who answers Rohan's question, 'kaha gaye?' about Rahul and Anjali? via Quora Ghasitaram Ram Brijmohan Haldiram

4. Complete this dialogue: ek da vadda ___ te duje teh vadde, vadde ___ via YouTube dil, mill bill, dill kill, dill dil, bill

5. Who pretends to be Rohan's cousin when he poses as Yash? via YouTube Tanya Sonya Manya Ria

6. What does Anjali refer to her neighbor as jab woh bachi chhodne aati hai? via YouTube Aa gai Queen of England Aa gai madam Aa gai kamini Aa gai England ki rani

7. How many seetis does Anjali blow before Krish's performance? via YouTube Four Three Two One

8. Where do Rahul and Rohan's grandmothers live? Delhi Mumbai Haridwar Rishikesh

9. Who does Anjali confess to, that Rahul uski dukaan hadapna chahta hai? via Netflix Sayeeda Ghasitaram Haldiram Rukhsar

10. What does Rahul do in London? via Netflix Lawyer Architect Yeh kab bataate hain? Chartered Accountant

11. Who does Poo pretend to date to make Rohan jealous? via Twitter Ronnie Robbie Rocky Ravi

12. After how many years do Rahul and Rohan meet again? via YouTube 10 saal baad 12 saal baad 20 saal baad 8 saal baad

13. What was Daijaan's name? via YouTube Rukhsar Safeena Sayeeda Daijaan ka naam daijaan hi tha

14. What part of the song, Aati Kya Khandala, does Yash forget? via YouTube Ae, kya bolti tu? Ghumenge, firenge, nachenge, gaenge Ae, kya main bolun? Aish karenge, aur kya?