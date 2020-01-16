Take This 'Noice' Quiz & Find Out Which 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Character Are You

The 99th precinct has a special place in our heart because most of us see ourselves in one or the other adorable, lovable, unique characters. If you've ever wondered whether your spirit animal is Rosa or Gina, then take this quiz and find out:

1. You are invited to a party with your colleagues. Which of the following describes your response? I am the one organizing the party. If my work wife goes, then I go. If my boss goes, then I go. If my boss goes, then I don’t go. I am at home, judging everyone by watching their Insta stories. I will make a brief appearance and leave.

2. Pick your favourite alcoholic beverage from the following: Wine Beer Whiskey Cocktails Rum Shots

3. Your favourite part about your job is: via gfycaT The money via gifer The people you work with via giphy The office parties You get to do what you love via gfycat Everything The chance to lead

4. Which of the following is your go-to midday snack? Chips Protein Bar Fruits Chocolate Grande, Iced, Sugar-Free, Vanilla Latte With Soy Milk. Nuts