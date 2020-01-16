Categories

Take This 'Noice' Quiz & Find Out Which 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Character Are You

The 99th precinct has a special place in our heart because most of us see ourselves in one or the other adorable, lovable, unique characters. If you've ever wondered whether your spirit animal is Rosa or Gina, then take this quiz and find out: 

1. You are invited to a party with your colleagues. Which of the following describes your response?

I am the one organizing the party.

If my work wife goes, then I go. 

If my boss goes, then I go. 

If my boss goes, then I don’t go.

I am at home, judging everyone by watching their Insta stories.

I will make a brief appearance and leave. 

2. Pick your favourite alcoholic beverage from the following:

via beveragedaily

Wine

via ytainment

Beer

via britannica

Whiskey

via Tripadvisor

Cocktails

via theworldnews

Rum

via cocktails.lovetoknow.

Shots

3. Your favourite part about your job is:

via gfycaT

The money

via gifer

The people you work with

via giphy

The office parties

You get to do what you love

via gfycat

Everything

The chance to lead

4. Which of the following is your go-to midday snack?

via bakeryandsnacks

Chips

Protein Bar 

via parlersante

Fruits

via seriouseats

Chocolate

via Medium

Grande, Iced, Sugar-Free, Vanilla Latte With Soy Milk.

via healthline

Nuts

5. Which of the following is your spirit animal?

via wolf

Wolf

via bbc

Horse

via motherjones

Panda

via animals.howstuffworks

Cat

via medicalnews

Dog

via NetGeo

Butterfly

If none of the responses feel like you, you may be part of the legendary duo, Scully and Hitchcock! 

Result

