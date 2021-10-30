Take This Quiz & We'll Give You A Movie To Watch On Halloween

Halloween is finally here and you're looking for something scary to watch, but can't pick? Well, answer these simple questions and we'll tell you what you should be streaming.

1. Pick your favourite genre of films. via marketwatch Romance Thriller Horror Action Comedy I just like good movies

2. Pick your favourite musician/band from these. via ido Drake Green Day The 1975 The Beatles Hozier Does Instagram Reels music count?

3. Pick a weapon to save yourself with during an apocalypse. via indiemart A saw via hswstatic A hammer via medium The internet via tescomaonline A frying pan via A strong friend via brainfacts My mind is the weapon

4. Pick a halloween costume. via Netflix A mouse, duh. Good ol' spooky witch Wednesday Adams Firefighter Vampire I don't believe in costumes

5. Pick your favourite social activity. via Photo by Ba Phi from Pexels Getting a coffee Hanging out at the bookstore Watching Netflix in bed Wine and dine I go rock climbing, for fun I don't have time for evening activities

6. Which scary halloween decoration do you love? via Pinterest Boo! via Pinterest Pumpkin via Pinterest Skeleton via Pinterest Candles via Pinterest Blood, blood & blood via Economic Times Your workstation

7. Pick your poison. via Photo by Inga Seliverstova from Pexels Bloody Mary Old fashioned Cosmopolitan LIIT Wine Beer