QUIZ

Take This Quiz & We'll Give You A Movie To Watch On Halloween

Akanksha Bhatia

Halloween is finally here and you're looking for something scary to watch, but can't pick? Well, answer these simple questions and we'll tell you what you should be streaming. 

via GIPHY

1. Pick your favourite genre of films.

2. Pick your favourite musician/band from these. 

via ido

3. Pick a weapon to save yourself with during an apocalypse. 

via indiemart

A saw

via hswstatic

A hammer

via medium

The internet

via tescomaonline

A frying pan

via

A strong friend

via brainfacts

My mind is the weapon

4. Pick a halloween costume.

5. Pick your favourite social activity. 

6. Which scary halloween decoration do you love?

via Pinterest

Boo!

via Pinterest

Pumpkin

via Pinterest

Skeleton

via Pinterest

Candles

via Pinterest

Blood, blood & blood

via Economic Times

Your workstation

7. Pick your poison. 

8. Finally, who are you watching this movie with?

Ready to be scared out of your mind?

Result

