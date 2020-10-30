Take This Quiz To Find Out What You Should Do On Your Weekend And What Borat Thinks About It

The highlight to my Monday mornings are my plans for the next weekend. My go-to fantastical plan being unwinding with something new to watch, pizza, and lots of wine. But reality strikes and laundry and cleaning and crying into my existential void too come into the picture.

But anyway, while I took a trip to dreamland to plan out my weekend last Monday, I decided to make sure to add watching 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (streaming on Amazon Prime Video) to my list. There's no doubt that this has been the talk of the town lately, and I wanted to join in on the conversation!

So, what are you adding to your weekend to-do list? Take the quiz below, find out what you'd end up doing, and see what Borat thinks about it!

1. What do you like to do in your free time? via GIPHY I love to bake! Spending hours shopping online Watching the latest movies and tv shows Working out because fitness is my passion

2. Pick a show to binge-watch with your partner via GIPHY Mirzapur II The Office Fleabag Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

3. What does your ideal vacation look like? via GIPHY Sipping piña coladas on an exotic beach Stargazing on the mountains Going sightseeing in Greece Exploring the happening streets of New York

4. How many hours do you work during the week? via GIPHY 30 Less than 30 More than 30 All I do is sleep. :)

5. What kind of weather do you prefer/enjoy? via GIPHY A chilly but cozy winter morning Lots and lots of baarish! A beautiful sunny summer day A light breeze with a little bit of sunshine

6. How would your friends describe you? via GIPHY Kind and caring AF Very energetic! Funny and reliable Creative and introspective

7. Are you planning to watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm this weekend? via GIPHY Koi shak?! *Mithun style* I certainly enjoy watching movies. So Yes! No, not really! I hardly watch any movies It's Borat! I gotta