Tap Into Your 'Darkseid' & Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Remember Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Are you the ultimate fan of Zack Snyder's Justice League? There is only one way to find out.
1. Who is the first person to appear on-screen?
2. What does Wonder Woman call Superman?
3. Which character does Willem Dafoe play?
4. Who does Batman say he works for?
5. How many worlds has Darkseid turned into dust?
6. How many suits does Superman have on his ship?
7. Where were the three mother boxes taken from?
8. Which football team did Cyborg play for?
9. What was the easter egg in Lois Lane's drawer?
10. What does Ryan Choi specialise in?
11. Which line does Joker say during the Knightmare?
12. What is the name of Darkseid's right hand man?
13. Who plays the character of Steppenwolf in the film?
14. How many times is Barry Allen referred to as Flash in the film?
15. How many songs does the soundtrack of this film have?
16. What is the anti-life?
