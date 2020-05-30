Take This Quiz To See If You Actually Binge-Watched 'Paatal Lok', Ya Bas WhatsApp Pe Padha Tha

Do you know what the C on Tope Singh's tattoo really stood for? Do you know who planned the assassination of Sanjeev Mehra? What all did Hathi Ram Chaudhary read on WhatsApp?

If you know the answers to all the above questions, then you're ready to take this quiz:

1. Which area fell under the jurisdiction of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary? Maujpur Jaffrabad Outer Jamuna Paar Kishangarh

2. Where does Hathi Ram Chaudhary travel to uncover the mystery about Hathoda Tyagi? Patiala Chandni Chowk Chandigarh Chitrakoot

3. How many murder cases was Hathoda Tyagi accused of? 43 46 45 54

4. What was the name of Cheeni's best friend? Dhaka It is not specified Prashant Tarun

5. Who was Tope Singh working with, in Delhi, when he met Chanda? Gwala Gujjar His uncle His sister No one.

6. Hathoda Tyagi's fate is compared to a demon from Hindu mythology by an astrologer. Pick the demon: Holika Mahishasur Rahu Hiranyakashyap

7. What was Kabir M previously convicted for? Murder Car and bike theft Chain snatching Forgery

8. The hotel waiter overhears Hathoda Tyagi ask for 'Master ji' on a phone call. Who is Master ji? Gwala Gujjar His sports teacher Raju Bhaiya Donullia Gujjar

9. Why does Hathoda Tyagi spare Sanjeev Mehra's life? Because he was not paid the full amount. Because he was not provided his weapon of choice. Because he was a dog lover and saw Sanjeev petting a stray dog. Because he was too scared to go ahead with the murder.

10. Which mythological story does Hathi Ram refer to, when telling the truth about the assassination to Sanjeev Mehra? Yudhishthira's dog-test Eklavya's gurudakshina

Yudhishthira's Curse

Sita swayamvar

11. What does Tope Singh throw in the river, when the police apprehends them? Mobile Gun Real passport Aadhar Card