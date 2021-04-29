Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which 'Rang De Basanti' Character Are You

Rang De Basanti undoubtedly still remains one of those masterpieces that still gives us goosebumps. Every character had a huge impact on us fans.
So, want to know which RDB character you're most similar to? Take this quiz and find out.
1. What is that one thing you want to focus on currently?
2. Your sibling breaks your phone by accident. What do you do?
3. Your teacher is late to the class. What do you do?
4. What is your preferred choice of first date?
5. What do you do when your friend gets drunk at a party?
6. What is that one show you can't get enough of?
7. What do you do if you have a crush on someone?
8. What kind of superpowers you wish to have?
9. Your mom invites all your friends for dinner and makes some amazing food. How do you react?
10. How do you feel after watching a movie on nationalism?
Which character are you?
Result