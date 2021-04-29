Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which 'Rang De Basanti' Character Are You

Rang De Basanti undoubtedly still remains one of those masterpieces that still gives us goosebumps. Every character had a huge impact on us fans.

So, want to know which RDB character you're most similar to? Take this quiz and find out.

1. What is that one thing you want to focus on currently? via GIPHY Career Helping others Travelling Relationship Yourself

2. Your sibling breaks your phone by accident. What do you do? via GIPHY You make fun of them. You start shouting at them You don't make a fuss about it. You just order a new one. You try to fix it.

3. Your teacher is late to the class. What do you do? via GIPHY Bunk the class. Duh! Follow everyone who bunked the class. Notice who all bunked so that you can rat them out to the teacher. Go to sleep. Start teaching the class.

4. What is your preferred choice of first date? via GIPHY Sutta and chai Clubbing Long drive Watching a movie Going for coffee

5. What do you do when your friend gets drunk at a party? via GIPHY Take them home Take their embarrassing pictures Get mad at them for drinking so much Just make them puke and give them a glass of water Stick by them everywhere they go.

6. What is that one show you can't get enough of? via GIPHY Friends The Big Bang Theory Bridgerton Breaking Bad Modern Family

7. What do you do if you have a crush on someone? via GIPHY Follow them around Keep texting and calling them Try to impress them with your looks Buy them new things Send them love letters

8. What kind of superpowers you wish to have? via GIPHY Super strength Invisibility Telepathy Immortality Time Travel

9. Your mom invites all your friends for dinner and makes some amazing food. How do you react? via GIPHY Rave about her food to everyone Go to the kitchen and privately thank her Hug her and thank her for being such a good host Buy her a box of her favourite dessert the next day for being such a great host Get a little embarrassed by how much people are talking about your mom.