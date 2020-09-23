Take This Test & We Will Tell You If You Make The Cut To Join Billy Butcher's Gang Of The Boys

Yes superheroes are cool. But what would you say about someone with a wicked sense of humor, and enough sass to give all the bad men a whiplash? Diabolical eh?

Well, that's Billy Butcher me boy — the foul mouthed gang leader of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. More than a chief, he's a constant source of support for his lads, and trained them pretty well to take on the evil heroes. And it so happens, that Butcher is on a lookout for a new team member.

Do you think you can make the cut? Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the Supes and their not-so-good world to qualify for Butcher's gang.

Why Does Homelander Shoot Down The Mayor Of Baltimore's Plane? He had an argument with Madelyn It furthered his case for supers in the military He wasn't being paid enough The Mayor was trying to blackmail the Seven

How Was Translucent Killed? Overdosed Run over Drowned Blown up

Who gets upset on being cut off from Homelander and Translucent's picture? Queen Maeve The Deep A-Train Black Noir

What does Starlight blackmail her church camp friend into doing? Stealing a sample of Compound V from the local Vought lab Cutting off his hand and parceling it to Homelander Reaching out to the CIA with a sample of Compound V Finding a lead on who Liberty is

What is the name of Homelander's personal secretary at the Vought? Susan Raynor Donna January Ashley Barrett Victoria Neuman

Where does Stormfront say she's actually from while introducing herself? Seattle Portland Chicago Scranton

What is the name of Vought's latest campaign involving the female Supes? Girls To The Front We Are Equal Women – You Can't Beat 'Em! Girls Get it Done

Who's the person that Queen Maeve secretly goes to visit at the hospital? Her mother Her ex-girlfriend A-Train Madelyn Stillwell

What action by Stormfront leads Homelander to feel insecure? She blows up Billy Butcher's car She kills Supe terrorist Kenji, who's also Kimiko's sibling Her huge fan following on the social media Vought uses her face to represent the Seven