Take This Ultimate 'Jab We Met' Quiz & See If You Deserve A Trip To 'Ganne Ke Khet'

Unless you're clueless Anshuman, chances are you remember Geet and Aditya's love story that started on a train and ended in mauja hi mauja. So, it's time for jab we test:

1. What all does Geet hand over, before climbing the train to Delhi? Babaji ka frame, plants, and a stuffed toy (tiger) Babaji ka frame and a laptop bag A stuffed cat and aloo ke paranthe I was too distracted by the speed with which she was talking to notice.

2. Geet first meets Aditya when he is occupying her seat on the train. What is her seat number? 17 18 23 24

3. Who does Geet say the following dialogue to, "Chillar nahi hain mere pass". Ticket Collector Fruit Vendor Taxi Driver Station Master

4. Geet and Aditya had to spend some time in Hotel Decent. Which city was Hotel Decent located in? Rishikesh Ratlam Raipur Ratnagiri

5. Which of the following is not Geet's dialogue from the film? "Main apni favourite hun" "Ek ke saath ek muft, muft, muft" "Main toh bhaag rahi hun" "Shaadi apne liye kar rahe hain ya logon ke liye"

6. What is the name of Aditya's ex-girlfriend, whose photo Geets asks him to burn? Ria Roop They never tell her name, they just burn her photo. Rashi

7. Which school is Geet teaching at, while living in Shimla? Ab ispe kaun dhyan de raha tha? St. Teresa Boarding School St. Bede's College Bishop Cotton School Shimla

8. What tagline does Aditya use to introduced the long-distance calling card named Geet? Idea yeh hai li log dil bhar ke baat karein, bill bhar ke nahin Jinke dill aur bill dono lambe hain Jo dil ki baat karna chahte hain Unn logon ke liye jo zyada baatein karna pasand karte hain

9. Everyone remembers the scene when Geet swears at Anshuman over the phone. So, pick the right sequence from below: You fool, you bastard, saale suar ki aulaad Kutte, kaminey, teri ma ki... Kutte, ullu ke patthe, you bastard, saale suar ki aulaad Ullu ke patthe, kutte, saale suar ki aulaad

10. What is Anshuman's profession? Ganne ke khet se durr rehna He is a restaurant owner Computer engineer He runs a winter sports company

11. Aditya requests Geet's father to give him time before he can get her to Bhatinda. How much time does he ask for? 14 days 10 days 12 days 7 days