Har Pal Yahaan Jee Bhar Jiyo. Take This Ultimate Quiz Cuz 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Literally Cuz It's 2020

A grandmother, with her two friends, prayed really hard for her granddaughter to find an eligible munda. God obliged, and gave her two.

If you understand the movie from this poor description, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:

1. Let's begin with the basics: what were the names of Naina's siblings? Shiv and Jia Rohit and Sweetu Shiv and Jenny Pritam and Lajjo

2. Kammo, Vimmo, and Lajjo sing a song at the request of their neighbor, Chadha ji. What's the song? Pretty Woman Pritam Aan Milo Hare Rama, Hare Krishna Arey, but who are Lajjo, Vimmo, Kammo? I don't know.

3. Select the marriage bureau that Naina's grandmother uses to find an eligible 'munda' for Naina? Miley Jab Hum Tum Kunwari Kudi Kudi Da Vyaah Dil Dhadakne Do

4. Okay, we admit it, we're obsessed with the marriage bureau. So, select its jingle from below: Ummmm..... Munda, munda munda, Choose karle kudi, One two ya three. Aapki kuddi hai taiyaar, mil gaye hain munde chaar Kudi kudi kudi, Choose karle munda, One two ya three.

5. What was Sweetu's complete name? Jaspreet Kapoor Jaswinder Kapoor Sweetu Kapur Delnaz Paul

6. Where does Sweetu first see Ram Dayal aka Frankie? On the ferry At a restaurant At the subway station At the disco

7. Okay, everyone is at Club Nirvana with Ram Dayal. So, the question is, what are the opening lyrics to the song, It's The Time To Disco? Zindagi mera gaana Dil hai mera deewana kya We're just dancing There's somethin' about tonight, somethin' very special

8. Who, among the following, had a cameo in the film? Anaita Shroff Adajania Rajpal Yadav Simone Singh All of the above

9. Aman helps reform Jenny's restaurant. A remixed song plays in the background during the transformation montage. Which movie is the song originally from? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Dil Chahta Hai Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Lagaan

10. During Naina and Rohit's engagement, Rohit's family prepares a dance performance. What does GUJJU stand for? Gathiya, Udhiyu, Jamva, Jamnagar, uuuuu Yeh toh nahi yaad ho paaya Gathiya, Udhiyu, Jamnagar, Jamva, uuuuu Can we just skip to Mahi Way?

11. Okay, we've almost reached the end of the film. So, it's time for the tears. Who tells Naina the truth about Aman's heart condition? Aman's doctor Aman's mother Naina guesses it on her own None of the above