Take This Ultimate 'Rang De Basanti' Quiz & See If You Can Enrol In The 'Masti Ki Pathshala'

Every time we watch Rang De Basanti or listen to its song, we instantly get goosebumps. The storyline, the plot, the dialogues were so enthralling that it still holds a special place in our hearts. To celebrate the greatness that this movie was, take this quiz and see how well you know it.
1. Before R. Madhavan who was approached to play the role of Ajay Singh Rathod?
via Hindustan Times
2. Where does Sue live before coming to India for her project?
via India Today
3. What does Sue find that encourages her to travel and self-fund a movie?
via Times Of India
4. In the movie, how does the character of R. Madhavan die?
via News 18
5. What is Daljit Singh's nickname in the movie?
via YouTube
6. For Sue's film what role does Karan Singhania play?
via Hungama
7. In the movie, who does Sue fall in love with?
8. Fill in the blank. Ek pair past mein hai teh ek pair future mein hai, tabhi toh hum aaj pe___rahe hain.
via YouTube
9. What does Ajay give Karan as a parting gift?
via Filmsufi
10. Which radio station's headquarters do they go to confess?
via Newlang89
11. Where do Ajay's friends protest after his death?
via Zee5
12. In the movie, how long has it been since Daljit graduated from college?
via IMDB
13. When was this film released?
via Upperstall
14. Who is the director of the movie?
via Frameland
15. Complete the song. Thodi si dhul meri dharti ki mere watan ki. Thodi si khushbu baurai si. Mast ___ ki
via Frameland
So, how much 'rang' was there in your answers?
Result