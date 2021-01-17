Take This Ultimate 'Swades' Quiz, Cuz Yeh Quiz Ne Tujhe Hai Pukara

Swades: We, the people is one of those movies that you watch once and you'll be thinking about it for a very long time. The storyline, the music, and the portrayal are just so enrapturing.
But how well would you fare if we test your knowledge about it?
1. What's the Tamil dubbed version of the movie called?
via Indian Express
2. Which true events inspired the movie?
via Eastman.org
3. What does Mohan Bhargava do at NASA?
via Eastman.org
4. How is Kaveri Amma related to Mohan in the movie?
via Bollywoodbubble
5. In the movie, in which village does Mohan finally find Kaveri Amma?
6. Before Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered to play the role of Mohan?
7. Complete the song. Ye jo des hai tera. Swades hai tera. Tujhe hai pukaara.Ye woh ____ hai jo kabhi toot nahin sakta.
8. Why does Mohan rent an RV to reach the village?
9. What's the name of the character played by Gayatri Joshi in the movie?
10. By how many weeks does Mohan extend his leave in India?
via Bookmyshow
11. What does Mohan set up in the village for the betterment of the people?
12. What does Gita give Mohan as a parting gift?
So, how well do you know about the movie?
Result