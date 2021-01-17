Take This Ultimate 'Swades' Quiz, Cuz Yeh Quiz Ne Tujhe Hai Pukara

Swades: We, the people is one of those movies that you watch once and you'll be thinking about it for a very long time. The storyline, the music, and the portrayal are just so enrapturing.

But how well would you fare if we test your knowledge about it?

1. What's the Tamil dubbed version of the movie called? via Indian Express Anniyan Oru Naal Oru Kanavu Desam Oru Kalluriyin Kathai

2. Which true events inspired the movie? via Eastman.org When an NRI couple moved back to India to generate pedal power in Bilgaon, Maharashtra. When an NRI couple moved back to India to teach underprivileged kids in Bilgaon, Maharashtra. When an NRI couple moved back to India to join ISRO. When an NRI couple moved back to India to help out with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

3. What does Mohan Bhargava do at NASA? via Eastman.org He is a general manager at NASA He is a freelance scientist at NASA He is a project manager for one of the projects running at NASA

He is the creative head at NASA

4. How is Kaveri Amma related to Mohan in the movie? via Bollywoodbubble Kaveri Amma is Mohan's teacher. Kaveri Amma is Mohan's aunt. Kaveri Amma is Mohan's Godmother. Kaveri Amma is Mohan's nanny.

5. In the movie, in which village does Mohan finally find Kaveri Amma? via The Silver Screen Morena Auraiya Charanpur Baghpat

6. Before Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered to play the role of Mohan? via India Times Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Rahul Bose Shahid Kapoor

7. Complete the song. Ye jo des hai tera. Swades hai tera. Tujhe hai pukaara.Ye woh ____ hai jo kabhi toot nahin sakta. via India Times Rishta Ghar Bandhan Parivaar

8. Why does Mohan rent an RV to reach the village? via India Times He thinks he will not find all the facilities he needs in the village. He wants to travel the real India on his own terms. He wants to take villagers on a small field trip to create awareness. He wants to show off.

9. What's the name of the character played by Gayatri Joshi in the movie? via India Times Gita Dharti Dhwani Roma

10. By how many weeks does Mohan extend his leave in India? via Bookmyshow 4 weeks 1 week 2 weeks 3 weeks

11. What does Mohan set up in the village for the betterment of the people? via Bollywood Hungama Solar panels A hydroelectric power generation facility A windmill A school