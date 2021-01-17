Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement

QUIZ

Take This Ultimate 'Swades' Quiz, Cuz Yeh Quiz Ne Tujhe Hai Pukara

Ujjwala Sinha

10 shares | 1376 views

Swades: We, the people is one of those movies that you watch once and you'll be thinking about it for a very long time. The storyline, the music, and the portrayal are just so enrapturing. 

But how well would you fare if we test your knowledge about it? 

1. What's the Tamil dubbed version of the movie called? 

2. Which true events inspired the movie? 

3. What does Mohan Bhargava do at NASA?

4. How is Kaveri Amma related to Mohan in the movie? 

5. In the movie, in which village does Mohan finally find Kaveri Amma? 

6. Before Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered to play the role of Mohan? 

7. Complete the song. Ye jo des hai tera. Swades hai tera. Tujhe hai pukaara.Ye woh ____ hai jo kabhi toot nahin sakta. 

8. Why does Mohan rent an RV to reach the village?

9. What's the name of the character played by Gayatri Joshi in the movie? 

10. By how many weeks does Mohan extend his leave in India? 

11. What does Mohan set up in the village for the betterment of the people? 

12. What does Gita give Mohan as a parting gift? 

So, how well do you know about the movie? 

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You