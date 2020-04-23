Take This Ultimate ZNMD Quiz & Agar Poore Marks Aye Toh ‘Zinda Ho Tum’

Get ready to see if you're a true, die-hard, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fan or if you need to rewatch the movie several times to master this quiz. May the odds always be in your favour, bwoys.

1. So we know that Natasha was an interior designer, but what did Kabir Dewan do for a living? He was an architect He was handling his family's construction business Professional photographer He doesn't work because his family was loaded, right?

2. Who was the ingenious teacher in 'eschool' who was the mastermind behind inventing the term 'bwoys'? Mr. Duggal Mr. Dubey Mr. Hussain Sharma Ji ka beta, ofc

3. By now everybody knows that Bagwati was worth €12,000 but which of these luxury fashion houses did Bagwati belong to? Fendi Louis Vuitton Hermes Excuse me, Bagwati was a brand in itself!

4. Which adventurous activity do the buoys have planned in Costa Brava? via Mentoria Deep-Sea Diving via Witty Vows Tomatina Festival via Pinterest Sky Diving via India TV The Bull Race

5. What was Arjun's girlfriend's name for whom Imraan broke the bro code which led to the big fight? Sonya Sonali Soumya IDC, I'd kill to have them both.

6. Arjun turned into a chef to celebrate the trio's first dive but what is this good looking cooking? via Simply Recipes Paella via Dinner At The Zoo Spaghetti and meatballs via Simply Recipes Butter Chicken via ARCGIS.com Sushi

7. When the gang decided to pull Imraan's leg. They sang a jingle that he wrote for a biscuit company. What were the biscuits called? via Tenor Diamond Busicuit via Domestic Gothness Almond Biscotti via ET Gold Biscuits via Primo IDC, IDK.

8. There were only two rules for the Tomatina Festival. One was to squash the tomatoes and the other was _____. via India Today Make way for the trucks Don't wear socks To get clean, everyone has to get hosed Rules what rules?

9. What is the trio and Natasha singing in this scene? I'm a hot chick in this rock and roll world I'm on a highway to hell I'm a smart chick in this blonde filled world I'm a rock chick in a hard rock world

10. Imraan found a girl and fell in love with her during their life-changing trip, what was her name? Nuria Nancy Sophia I don't think it was mentioned in the film.

11. Out of the four people, who was the first one to jump from the plane? The blonde stranger Arjun Kabir Imran

12. How did the three musketeers end up behind the bars? They were pranking a stranger at a bar They got into a bar fight Both things happened. One led to another. They sang Senorita in the plaza

13. So we know that Imraan's long-lost biological father was a famous artist in the film who went by the name_______. Salim Quereshi Irfaan Shah Salman Habib Suleman Kaif