Was your childhood genuinely fun if your evening routine didn't involve watching people fall into mud puddles on Takeshi's Castle

Takeshi's Castle
Source: YouTube

The Japanese game show was one of the most engaging TV series back in the day, and it made for some good television. 

There's a piece of great news for grownups who didn't miss a single episode as a kid. Amazon Prime Video is going to relaunch the hit reality series in 2023. 

Takeshi's Castle
Source: SBS

Twitter users and Takeshi's Castle fans, understandably, are buzzing with excitement. Here's how they are reacting. 

The unscripted game show, which aired from 1986 until 1990, gained a cult following, and several other game shows were created to imitate it. Takeshi Kitano, a Japanese comedian, and filmmaker, hosted the popular original series, which was broadcast in over 150 countries around the world.

Each episode featured a 'Final Showdown,' in which the surviving contestants faced Takeshi and his henchmen after overcoming various challenges.

Takeshi's Castle reboot
Source: Twitter

Back home, we're hoping that we get to hear Javed Jaffrey's full-blown desi commentary on the show once more.