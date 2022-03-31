Was your childhood genuinely fun if your evening routine didn't involve watching people fall into mud puddles on Takeshi's Castle?

The Japanese game show was one of the most engaging TV series back in the day, and it made for some good television.

There's a piece of great news for grownups who didn't miss a single episode as a kid. Amazon Prime Video is going to relaunch the hit reality series in 2023.

Twitter users and Takeshi's Castle fans, understandably, are buzzing with excitement. Here's how they are reacting.

Great news that this madness is returning. Was always a dream to compete on Takeshi's Castle...maybe it's still alive https://t.co/w5YFynMR8k — Kevin McCullagh (@kevinmccullagh) March 31, 2022

listen, i hate amazon as much as the next guy but...

takeshi's castle is literally Peak Television https://t.co/UYqYr0vFMO pic.twitter.com/x6gRPShDwj — calum (@oxygen_graffiti) March 30, 2022

All I want is for there to be a winner this time on Takeshi's Castle — 🌌PlutothevTuber🌌 (@PlutoThevTuber) March 30, 2022

Takeshi's Castle coming back will bring world peace — Arbiter (@Arbiterwarpig) March 30, 2022

Takeshi's Castle is the only reboot that has actually needed to happen — 🔆 (@ompcatt) March 30, 2022

Takeshi’s Castle! The stress reliever we all need! https://t.co/bFGSuyOvBn — Miss Go (@miriamgracego) March 30, 2022

My toxic trait is thinking I could win Takeshi’s Castle https://t.co/8MIn1RBSq9 pic.twitter.com/bbRTrODcJn — Brandon Sutton (@brandonsutton71) March 23, 2022

Takeshi’s Castle coming back AAAAAAAAAH pic.twitter.com/6uW6qjTO1a — Un1qUElyRand0m (@Un1qUElyRand0m) March 30, 2022

Lol just realised that Takeshi’s Castle was basically Squid Game before Squid Game minus the gruesome ends 😂 — Daniel Cratchley (@DanielCratchley) March 30, 2022

The unscripted game show, which aired from 1986 until 1990, gained a cult following, and several other game shows were created to imitate it. Takeshi Kitano, a Japanese comedian, and filmmaker, hosted the popular original series, which was broadcast in over 150 countries around the world.

Each episode featured a 'Final Showdown,' in which the surviving contestants faced Takeshi and his henchmen after overcoming various challenges.

Back home, we're hoping that we get to hear Javed Jaffrey's full-blown desi commentary on the show once more.