Ever since the dating rumours between actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma broke on the Internet, fans couldn’t have been rooting more for the couple. In an interaction with Film Companion, Bhatia confirmed their relationship and had nothing but glowing words to talk about him.

During the interview, host Anupama Chopra reminded the actor of her 2014 interaction with Silver Screen India, where she said it’s “a matter of convenience when people say they get attracted to co-stars.” She asked Bhatia if it has changed, especially with Lust Stories 2.

The actor responded by saying she doesn’t think one can get attracted just because someone is their co-star. It’s more personal and unrelated to what they do for a living.

Among ambitious women, she said, there’s often a misconception that we should work hard for everything. The actor admitted to spending all her life in these taxing equations where nothing ever comes easy. However, she continued…

Anupama then asked if the two often engage in deep and meaningful conversations about craft and process. Bhatia said she’s a simple person and gets attracted to someone who’s very simple. And they have very normal and basic conversations.

Bhatia also spoke about how one thing both Vijay Varma and her, as actors and as people, got along on is “when someone just lets you be without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort zone.”

“We both lived our lives. We don’t really need someone to tell each other what to do. But I feel like that respect is unspoken”, she added.

Film Companion shared a snippet of the interaction on their Twitter handle, and netizens are heart warmed.

One of the best interviews @anupamachopra in which a mainstream heroine has spoken on how she approaches her career, life & love.. and above all.. how she has visualised & prioritised her Self. Lovely @tamannaahspeaks https://t.co/yRZWzeNlhP — SujathaNarayanan (@N_sujatha08) June 13, 2023

Just so good so real loved it — Rajesh Mansukhani (@rajeshmumbairaj) June 12, 2023

happy for you tamyy <3 https://t.co/ALKDgoeP87 — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) June 13, 2023

The grace and positivity Bhatia exuded in the interaction is wholesome and uplifting. Contrary to the common perception, she talked about how relationships can be simple and bonds can be easy with mutual respect and admiration; by just being oneself.

You can watch Tamannaah Bhatia’s entire interview here.