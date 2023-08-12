Disclaimer: This article is based on a series that can be triggering for some people. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

The official trailer for Aakhri Sach, an crime investigation thriller Hotstar Specials series has dropped. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the series will feature Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading investigation officer along with Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, and Rahul Bagga, among others.

The series is inspired by the bone-chilling incident of the Burari deaths in 2018, the mass suicide involving eleven members of the Chundawat family. While 10 of the family members, two men, six women and two teens, were found hanging, the oldest, grandmother, was found dead on the floor, strangled.

The trailer opens with Bhatia waking up from a nightmare, sweaty and scared, when ‘inspired by the case that shook the Nation’ flashes on the screen. The scenes that follow convey a sense of dilemma, shock, and confusion as Bhatia struggles to solve the case upon learning the minute details about the family.

While we were all shaken to watch Netflix’s docuseries on the Burari family case in 2021, from the looks of it, the upcoming series on Hotstar sure looks like another compelling depiction of the gut-wrenching events.

All the screenshots have been taken from the trailer. You can watch ‘Aakhri Sach‘ trailer here.