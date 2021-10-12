Recently a teaser of Karan Johar's latest production, Meenakshi Sundareshwar dropped, and it's received reactions online alright.

The film has Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani as the leads. The two are playing a newly-wed couple trying to carry out a long-distance marriage and the trials that come with it.

Apparently, people are not pleased with how the film has stereotyped Tamilians by casually mentioning Rajinikanth and playing Tamil songs in the background. In fact, the janta is asking for Bollywood to do better, and have better representation, because where are the South Indian actors? Here are the tweets people have posted for it.

Amongst all things that gets misinterpreted in Bollywood movies, Tamil representations got to be right up there. #MeenakshiSundareshwar — Koushik Kannan (@KoushikKannan3) October 12, 2021

when North India dude moved to Tamil Nadu #MeenakshiSundareshwar will happen. https://t.co/JbUuRIfYND — mask (@mrmaskmf) October 12, 2021

Funny thing about #MeenakshiSundareshwar is that both the protagonist don't look/speak/behave like south indians.

They're not even trying because it's a Dharma film going on Netflix.

Toh bulk order ka maal hai, nikal jayega.



Overall slow pace in the movie puts me to sleep!

Yawn. — #BlahBlahBlah (@blahihello) October 12, 2021

I dont know when will bollywood understand that all Tamil's are not brahmins. All Tamil's are not veg eaters. Even brahmins wont dress and talk like this now a days. And not all tamil songs are folk songs. And stop ur obsession with our superstar!#MeenakshiSundareshwar https://t.co/oSMamGPhO1 — Sandy (@dragondeenas) October 12, 2021

Playing a kuthu song in the background doesn't make the trailer appear even remotely tamilian.

also what up with this talkin' bout rajnikanth with no context?



Happy Stereotyping 😩#MeenakshiSundareshwar pic.twitter.com/o5jhXtZQxi — dihurdeys (@Ruhid_Syed) October 12, 2021

You can watch the teaser here.

Stereotyping never turns out cool.