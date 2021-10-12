Recently a teaser of Karan Johar's latest production, Meenakshi Sundareshwar dropped, and it's received reactions online alright. 

Source: YouTube

The film has Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani as the leads. The two are playing a newly-wed couple trying to carry out a long-distance marriage and the trials that come with it. 

Source: YouTube

Apparently, people are not pleased with how the film has stereotyped Tamilians by casually mentioning Rajinikanth and playing Tamil songs in the background. In fact, the janta is asking for Bollywood to do better, and have better representation, because where are the South Indian actors? Here are the tweets people have posted for it. 

You can watch the teaser here. 

Stereotyping never turns out cool.