With an impressive star cast, Amazon Prime Video's latest original series, Tandav has our interest piqued. Starring Saif Ali Khan as the son of a powerful political family, next in line to be the Prime Minister, the show's trailer gives us a glimpse into the power struggle between a son, mother, and every other pawn on the chess board.

The show stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anuup Sonii, Kumud Mishra and Sandhya Mridul.

Penned by Article 15 writer, Gaurav Solanki and made by Ali Abbas Zafar, this political drama seems have quite an exciting plot in store.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video, January 15 onwards.

All images in the article are screenshots from the trailer.