In a society where the mere existence of a woman is seen as an act of rebellion, Tanishaa Mukerji has taken a step to turn the narrative in her favour.

Fighting the stereotype that almost demands a woman to have a child irrespective of her choice, she decided to freeze her eggs.

Reportedly, she took this step at the age of 39, in case she wanted to have a child one day.



She wanted to go through the procedure when she was 33 but her doctors asked her to wait till the time she had 'no hope of conceiving a baby.'

She shared that the decision was a personal choice and it is okay to not have kids.



Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s okay for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s okay to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you.

- Tanishaa Mukerji

Post the procedure, she got into a hard workout regime to reach a certain fitness level.

Happy to freeze her eggs, Tanishaa didn't let society bully her into having kids at a particular age, even when she was not ready for it.

It's high time we realized that women shouldn't be forced into doing something because of what society and 'biology' dictates.