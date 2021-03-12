Time after time actor Tanushree Dutta has proved she's not one to back down from a challenge. Which explains why she hopped on to the 'Don't Rush' challenge going viral on social media.

However, it wasn't just how well she nailed the challenge, but rather, her physical transformation that left the fans completely impressed.

Dutta, who made her debut with the 2005 romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne, had announced on Instagram in November 2020, that she will be returning to movies

The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!

And if her recent posts are anything to go by, she certainly looks ready to kick ass on-screen and off-screen.

Can't wait to watch her on-screen.