Lip syncing Hindi and Punjabi songs on Instagram, and TikTok before that is how Indian teens spend most of their time. Quite frankly, it's a tad irritating, redundant to the point of exhaustion and speaks of the dearth of creativity!

But every once in a while, something good comes out of it. Case in point, this Tanzanian duo dancing to Teri Meri Gallan Ho Gayi Mashhoor is the most adorable thing on the internet you could hope to find on a Monday.

"Teri Meri Gallan Ho Gayi Mashhoor"



This is simply "Adorable" 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/esVsDvJAVt — Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) November 28, 2021

Oh, and there's another video of the same song, BTW!

They know the whole song. It's brilliant. That lipsync is dead on point.

Even Shershaah actor, Siddharth Malhotra, the original actor on whom the song was filmed, loved it and shared it on Instagram.

Desi Twitter is loving this, BTW, as you could have guessed!

They’ve lip synced to perfection — Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) November 28, 2021

Dwarka returned Foreign Exchange student after reaching home for sure. 😀 https://t.co/I9UublOXzq — Stupid Common Man (@sajithm78) November 29, 2021

I wish I had a Brother like him.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HFC3UOnLwT — Apeksha (@apekshabesekar) November 28, 2021

Music and love across the ponds

No boundaries 😍😍 https://t.co/EJMwwJhJOV — Simran Sandhu/ਸਿਮਰਨ ਸੰਧੁ /सिमरन संधु (@SSsandhu1) November 28, 2021

Even the original artists didn't have such expressions 😘🤩 https://t.co/RXWwoqeGet — Steevan Lewis (@iamsteevan) November 28, 2021

They both are adorable 🥰 https://t.co/AyuSZMSqhT — Ravinish Pal🇮🇳 (@Er_Ravinish) November 28, 2021

Omg!! I know it’s silly but that joy, those smiles, and how bloody beautiful are they? Way to start a Sunday. Thanks re @PawanSaysToo https://t.co/XIdENymJnG — poonam (@poonamkachandd) November 28, 2021

This is pure…. Like Love ❤️ https://t.co/UUfPz2rxOY — Mukesh Mittal (@hallagullaboy) November 28, 2021

Oh, and it's not just one song. Check out their Instagram page. It's amaze! They love Bollywood and that Insta page is a testament to that! Hope, they keep making more of these videos!