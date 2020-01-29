There is no dearth of biopics in India and it almost seems like the safest trend in Bollywood.

Which can get a bit repetitive, honestly, but one person whose biopic we are dying to see is Indian cricketer and legend in her own right - Mithali Raj.

Named Shabaash Mithu, the movie is slated to hit the heaters in near future and the first look of lead Taapsee Pannu was released today.

Taapsee took to Twitter for the big reveal and quoted Mithali from a press conference where she pointed out the sexism in a journalist's question.

“I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it.@M_Raj03 you are a ‘Game Changer’ pic.twitter.com/2VlxYpXmSM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 29, 2020

Mithali responded to the same by calling Taapsee a 'game changer'.

Big thank you to @viacom18 for sharing my story with the world. @taapsee you ARE going to "hit it out of the park"!! ❤️ https://t.co/z3P59YOfik — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2020

Mithali, who continues to be an important figure and a member of the Indian cricket team, is finally getting a biopic and that we cannot wait to watch it.

The film is slated to be released on February 5, 2021.