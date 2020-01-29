There is no dearth of biopics in India and it almost seems like the safest trend in Bollywood.

Which can get a bit repetitive, honestly, but one person whose biopic we are dying to see is Indian cricketer and legend in her own right - Mithali Raj.

Mithali Raj Biopic
Source: The Financial Express

Named Shabaash Mithu, the movie is slated to hit the heaters in near future and the first look of lead Taapsee Pannu was released today.

Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj
Source: The Indian Express

Taapsee took to Twitter for the big reveal and quoted Mithali from a press conference where she pointed out the sexism in a journalist's question.

Mithali responded to the same by calling Taapsee a 'game changer'.

Mithali, who continues to be an important figure and a member of the Indian cricket team, is finally getting a biopic and that we cannot wait to watch it. 

The film is slated to be released on February 5, 2021.