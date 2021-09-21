In yet another instance of women being body shamed, actor Taapsee Pannu was referred to as sporting 'mard ka body' when she shared her new look for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai. https://t.co/hlE2v8yrgX — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) September 19, 2021

Taapsee, who plays an athlete in the film, responded to the comment in her usual, sassy style.

All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :)

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

But, when we can appreciate a male actor for transforming for a role, then why are we not providing the same courtesy to female actors?

However, the bigger question here is, why was such a remark directed at her in the first place? When did we decide that bulking up or sporting muscles is a gendered activity, fit only for men?

Taapsee is certainly not the first woman who was shamed for sporting muscles. Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Bani J has also talked about being shamed for the way she looks.

“I was being called manly for having muscles. Muscles are only for those who have testicles and if you don’t then you shouldn’t have them. I have been told this for years. I was like,’okay I have balls too, does that make it okay?

- Bani J at India Today Women Summit

The incessant shaming of women for sporting muscles is akin to shaming men for wearing make-up or lipstick - it's an attack on what society considers 'abnormal' simply because it doesn't fit their gendered view.

But why? Why are we so intent on boxing people, especially women, in neat, little boxes? Why can we not appreciate a person's hard work or sense of style irrespective of that person's gender?

Many people on Twitter called out the comment, and even supported Taapsee's response:

@taapsee Hard for them to see a woman so strong in every capacity. More power to you my friend for always saying what’s need to be said! — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) September 20, 2021

They are trying to get your attention and you made them win...go ahead Taapsee, it's hard for shit heads to acknowledge your effort. It doesn't require validation.

More power to you https://t.co/9dAxDU7lUK — Syed (@urfriendabu) September 20, 2021

This ain't be a औरत or मर्द ki body, this is a real example of Hard Work ki body. #TapseePannu rocks 💪 — Atulya (@Atulya15) September 20, 2021

Would you be saying the same to #marykom sir? She also has the same body type and as far as I remember didn't @priyankachopra maintain the same body for her "mind-blowing performance" in Mary Kom's movie or is it jst coz she is not of ur political beliefs n clearly the latter is. — Sukaina is proud, reading and writing ❤️ (@sukaina1422) September 20, 2021

aise bolke kyu hard work ka insult karte ho.. sudhro jara.. — Sanjay Rane (@jobsinflux) September 20, 2021

It's athletic body

Not mard ki body... — SarwarRaza (@sarwar34272772) September 20, 2021

But we don't just need support. We also need awareness and education so that such comments don't surface in the first place. Shaming women for their looks is far too common for trolls, but it's time we stop it, once and for all.