Taylor Swift just released the music video for her 2019 song, The Man. While the lyrics of the song itself stirred up quite a storm for the singer, with her calling out male privilege and double standards in the industry, the video has proven to be an added bonus.

The singer recently lost the rights to her first six albums after Ithaca Holdings owned by Scooter Braun took over Taylor's record company Big Machine Label Group. So she decided to make the video of her song in which she not just calls out Scooter, but also all the men in the industry who are considered 'strong' and 'confident,' while she is labelled aggressive. Obviously who better to play 'The Man' than the singer herself.

SCOOTER BROWN. The man who didn’t place the credit of Taylor Swift’s own songs. The audacity tho. Hahhaha ooops T. Swift being shady https://t.co/FIuVSb4sob — 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞 (@shannendadios) February 28, 2020

This scene from #TheMan is one of the best Taylor Swift music video moments ever. It is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/OJSAUelYCd — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 27, 2020

In the lyrics, as well as the video, Taylor makes a fleeting reference to Leonardo DiCaprio as she sings “I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez,” while sipping champagne with models on a yacht. This scene is a dig at the fact that Leonardo is famous for dating 20-something models and posing on boats with them, without being questioned about his relationship status, as Taylor often is.

Here's what Twitter has to say about the video:

Taylor put her dad in #TheManMusicVideo to show that not all men are like that

That there are good men too

We love a supportive father @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheMan pic.twitter.com/31rl1Sd1Vk — Love, Venus 💕 (@Venus132000) February 27, 2020

THE MAN BY TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/TIJiUreswG — timothée chalamet stan account (@niaammmh) February 28, 2020

OMG THAT TAYLOR SWIFT VIDEO WAS SUCH A RIDE! I'm like, wow, she's the man... then I'm like, oh no she's not, she should have been that would have been so cool... then I'm like FUCK SHE WAS AFTER ALL — JJW (@nyferjay) February 28, 2020

Who was shook after watching the last few seconds of Taylor Swift's The Man? 🙋🙋🙋 — Pat (@paaaaaaaaaaatch) February 28, 2020

TAYLOR SWIFT FUCKING DID THAT CAN Y’ALL HEAR ME SCREAM SHE’S THE MAN pic.twitter.com/WE9fdW2ANG — 𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢⋰˚☆ (@blanchettwhore) February 27, 2020

Last but not the least, Taylor ends by breaking the fourth wall and appearing as the director who asks her male version to 'look more likeable,' something every woman is tired of hearing. Her male avatar's is voiced by Dwayne Johnson, the only 'man' to be a part of the credits.

Watch it here:

Finally a music video 'owned' by Taylor Swift.