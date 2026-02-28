Who doesn’t want a June wedding? Taylor Swift said, not me!

Wedding bells are ringing for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they prepare to embark on their new lives together as husband and wife. Their wedding is set to take place at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026. If everything goes according to plans, this day could turn out to be one of the biggest spectacles of 2026!

Kya 13 kya taylor ka?

If you’re even mildly a Swiftie, you know she is a number 13 paglu. Number 13 holds special meaning for her, and it has also been a huge factor in Taylor’s success, as her fans know all too well via social media. They will also both create even more special memories by tying their wedding date into a number and symbolism that have both represented Taylor throughout her entire career (bruh, we are not even exaggerating).

While they are still planning the wedding, we have all turned into begaani shaadi me abdullah deewana, and rightly so!

Reports have come out indicating that the couple is nearing the completion of the legal work required to actualize their marriage, with an expected timeline of one month left until they are fully legally bound.

Also, another sentimental tie that contributes to the wedding is the fact that the Ocean House is about four miles from Taylor’s current home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. (Awww taylor ki doli hits home).

Once the Ocean House was leaked as the wedding venue, many people started to reserve rooms with the resort. Although Swift and Kelce have not officially announced whether this will be their wedding venue, several entertainment news organizations have reported it as the expected venue for their wedding.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on social media on 18 March 2025; it was widely reported and quickly went viral. The announcement read: “Your English teacher & your gym teacher are engaged,” gaining well over 37.5 million likes.

Ngl, it was too pookie coded. Chalo, kisi ko toh high school type pyaar mil raha hai…

And did you know? Kelce proposed about two weeks before the public announcement of the proposal!

The details of the proposal describe a combination of an intimate setting along with an extravagant stage-like show. Kelce proposed within his own residence’s backyard and converted the space into what press describes as a “fairy-tale like” setting. It was a unique celebration in which the couple were able to blend being private while also giving a way to celebrate their love with all their supporters and fans.

How They Met

In 2023, Kelce stirred public interest when he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert; while there, Kelce revealed in his podcast that he had intended to give Taylor a “friendship bracelet” that had his phone number on it to try to connect with her but was unable to get backstage to meet her.

What rizz what rizz, Kelce bhaiii.

During that podcast (which he hosts with his older brother, Jason Kelce), Travis spoke publicly about his mistake and how much he wanted to connect with Taylor. It was reported that Taylor heard Travis’s podcast and saw his Instagram posts, and it inspired her to reach out to him, as they started hanging out shortly thereafter.

Travis has continued to share insight into his personal life through his podcast, New Heights. In a recent episode, a listener asked him for advice about dating.

Kelce explained how being hesitant about dating leads to lost opportunities. (Arre, isme meri baat chhedne ki kya zarurat thi, mujhe kyun toda?)

He wants people to get to know their dates and also plan for them well plus learn about what they like. This is a key factor in creating connections with them. He also wants to prepare for the moments when you get to spend time together.

Having a backup plan is always a good thing, he said, varying your options based on where you think it’ll go, as he suggested keeping “something in the back pocket.”

Support came from his brother Jason Kelce, who stated during the discussion that there is no magic formula to guarantee dating success. What he offered up instead was to talk to people honestly and show them you want to spend time with them and ask them if they genuinely like you and would want to hang out.

So, if you listen to both of their podcasts, you will learn that the Kelce brothers believe in being clear, confident, and true to yourself when it comes to pursuing someone special, which are all principles Travis used when he dated Swift!

The Rumored Guest List

Various reports claim that many famous actors and athletes will be among the guests. Some reports say that Graham Norton may also be included. It’s all speculation from the media at this point as no guests have been confirmed by either Swift or Kelce.

However, due to their huge influence on both the music and sporting worlds, their marriage is sure to get worldwide attention. Swift has one of the most engaged fanbases of any musical artist in history, and Kelce is one of the most well-known NFL players. There is also so much crossover between sports and entertainment that both industries will have a lot of interest in their wedding.

Earlier coverage indicated that the couple would not like to make their wedding into an over-the-top spectacle; Swift has always managed to keep a balance between having global fame and maintaining her privacy; Kelce has also exhibited an attitude of being down-to-earth and family-oriented, even during the largest media circus.

Nonetheless, there continues to be an intense fascination by the public. As fans follow every detail of the planning process, they want to know where the wedding will be held, what kind of dresses will be worn and maybe even that plate system hoga ya… xd).

Even without the couple publicly confirming anything for certain, news outlets continue to report the planning is still proceeding normally. If June 13 is the correct date, it will be not only Swift’s lucky number but also the beginning of a new chapter, as their relationship started simply as an attempt to exchange friendship bracelets.