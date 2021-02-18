You know how people say their interests change as they grow older? Well, it certainly seems to be the case with these celebrities whose interest in 'internal matters', like the petrol prices, has seen a deep decline over the years, even though petrol prices have hiked higher than ever: 

1. Akshay Kumar

Kumar, apparently, even deleted another older tweet where he'd criticized the price hike. 

2. Anupam Kher

3. Amitab Bachchan

4. Vivek Agnihotri

Just to compare, currently, the petrol price is at an all-time high of Rs. 100/l in India. However, in 2011-12, the time most of these tweets belong to, petrol price was anywhere between Rs 60-70/l. 

Naturally, Twitterati was quick to point out the hyprocrisy: 

In fact, Minister Nana Patole, the state Congress chief of Mahrashtra, went so far as to threaten to stop the stars' movie shoots if they don't tweet about the petrol price hike. 

If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films [screening] or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra
Nana patole
Source: The Hindu

Too much democracy?  