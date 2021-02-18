You know how people say their interests change as they grow older? Well, it certainly seems to be the case with these celebrities whose interest in 'internal matters', like the petrol prices, has seen a deep decline over the years, even though petrol prices have hiked higher than ever:

1. Akshay Kumar

Couldn't even get to my house at nit for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2011

Kumar, apparently, even deleted another older tweet where he'd criticized the price hike.

2. Anupam Kher

Asked my driver,"Why r u late?""Sir. Came by Cycle.""What happened to motorcycle."His reply,"Sir, it is kept at home now as a showpiece.":) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 14, 2012

3. Amitab Bachchan

T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendent - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2012

4. Vivek Agnihotri

May ur happiness increase like Petrol Price,May ur sorrow fall like Indian Rupee n May ur joy fill your heart like corruption in India. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 24, 2012

Just to compare, currently, the petrol price is at an all-time high of Rs. 100/l in India. However, in 2011-12, the time most of these tweets belong to, petrol price was anywhere between Rs 60-70/l.

Naturally, Twitterati was quick to point out the hyprocrisy:

In BJP raj not only Ambani & Adani but big shots like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, etc. etc.. are all good with petrol price hikes.



No matter which party is in power if a common man is burdened, you failed to bring “Acche Din”.#ModiHaiToMehangaiHai #petrol100 pic.twitter.com/lQaq64uG1A — Nidhi Dahiya (@nidhidahiya13) February 18, 2021

I am still waiting to get tweets from @SrBachchan @akshaykumar @AnupamPKher on Petrol price approaching towards Century. I hope you guys will give standing ovations on its maiden century — Shamim Ansari (@shamimnsr) February 18, 2021

Our super starts are too busy with shooting nowadays and not able to watch news ? Let me remind you Sir. Petrol price has cross 100 🙏 wake up @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @SrBachchan @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/tSqJtpdEZQ — Imran shah (@imranmanzoorsha) February 17, 2021

@akshaykumar did you clean your bicycle? Petrol price is all Tim high — Thirunavukkarasu Pichaimani (@TPichaimani) February 17, 2021

Is that you @akshaykumar ? That time the petrol price were below 75Rs.! Speak for people.! They won't forget you.🙏 pic.twitter.com/II0N15Rgvt — Udhayakumar (@UdhaiBabu) February 17, 2021

In fact, Minister Nana Patole, the state Congress chief of Mahrashtra, went so far as to threaten to stop the stars' movie shoots if they don't tweet about the petrol price hike.

If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films [screening] or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra

Too much democracy?