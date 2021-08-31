The teaser for the second season of TVF's Kota Factory released recently, and it looks like life in Kota is going to get a lot more colorful for Vaibhav and his friends, in India's first-ever black and white web series.

The brief teaser shows that everyone's favourite Jeetu Bhaiya has moved on from Prodigy classes, and Vaibhav is struggling with the thought of, "Why IIT?", thanks to a new, despondent roommate.

While Vabhav searches for answers, Jeetu Bhaiya manages to deliver iconic advice, yet again, in the brief teaser itself!

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show releases on Netflix on September 24.