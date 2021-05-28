Satyajit Ray is one of the finest filmmakers India has ever seen. Now, to celebrate his legacy, Netflix has created an anthology series with different directors.

The teaser of the series, titled Ray, gives us a glimpse into stories penned and inspired by Satyajit Ray. Starring prominent names like Radhika Madan, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao, among others.

These stories are directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherjee and Vasan Bala.

Excited to be a part of Ray - an anthology of four passionately curated stories. Vastly varying in genres, these stories penned and inspired by Satyajit Ray, are full of thrills and a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end. @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BhKcHW5iCg — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) March 3, 2021

Watch the teaser here:

The series is all set to premier on Netflix on June 25th and we can't wait to watch it.





All images are screenshots from the teaser.