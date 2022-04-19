Marvel Studios’ latest superhero movie, Thor: Love And Thunder released its teaser and it promises a thunderous rollercoaster ride of action and adventure.

Featuring oh-so-handsome Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist, this superhero movie also stars Karen Gillan, Nebulaas Nebula, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman in supporting roles.

In the gripping teaser, Thor is seen abandoning his aggressive side for peace in order to figure out who he really is. He also mentions that “My superhero-ing days are over."

On the other hand, we also get a glimpse of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, being his usual goofy self.

We also see Valkyrie as the new king of Asgard.

And finally, we see the gorgeous Natalie Portman, donning her steel suit and cape and clutching the iconic hammer, as the Mighty Thor, the Goddess Of Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, this superhero movie laced with suspense and action is slated to release on July 8th.

You can watch the teaser here:

Thor: Love And Thunder look damn promising!

