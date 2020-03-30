While all of us are stuck at our homes trying to figure out how to deal with this new normal, we all need some motivation to destress ourselves. And when it comes to words like destress and motivation, what can be better than a TED talk video. So, here’s the list of some videos that might help you to deal better with the quarantine.

1. How to Make Stress your Friend by Kelly McGonigal

This is not just one of the most popular TED talk videos but also the most effective one. Stress is something that is relatable to all of us and hence something that we really need to get rid of too. A new research suggests that stress may only be bad for you if you believe that to be the case. Psychologist Kelly McGonigal urges us to see stress as something positive, and introduces us to an unsung mechanism for stress reduction: reaching out to others.

2. Thoughts on humanity, fame and love by Shah Rukh Khan

This might excite all of you. Who doesn’t want to hear out what King Khan has to say? And when it comes to hearing him motivating us, he’s got all our ears. "I sell dreams, and I peddle love to millions of people," says Shah Rukh Khan in this heartfelt talk. In this charming, funny talk, Khan traces the arc of his life, showcases a few of his famous dance moves and shares hard-earned wisdom from a life spent in the spotlight.

3. Why jobs of the future won't feel like work by David Lee

When future and jobs come in the same line it excites us all anyway because that’s something that worries us all. Ranging from losing our jobs to Artificial Intelligence to not being able to get a job of your choice, is what scares us the most. But here’s David Lee who’ll make you carefree of all this.

4. A Stroke of Insight by Jill Bolte Taylor

The one thing that the quarantine has done is taken a toll on our mental health. The inability to balance between home and work feels like the most depressing and annoying thing to happen. So, here’s a woman telling us a powerful story about how our brains define us and connect us to the world and to one another.

5. What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on Happiness by Robert Waldinger

Happiness is something that we are all looking for and something that we are all trying to achieve. We all think that our happiness lies in fame and money, but is it so? As the director of 75-year-old study on adult development, Waldinger has unprecedented data on true happiness and satisfaction. In this talk, he shares three important lessons learned from the study as well as some practical, old-as-the-hills wisdom on how to build a fulfilling, long life.

6. The Power of Vulnerability by Brené Brown

Being vulnerable is something that we all try to run away from. Brene Brown in this video talks about the uncomfortable feeling of vulnerability, and how those who dare to be vulnerable are generally happier and feel more deserving of love.

7. The Puzzle of Motivation by Dan Pink

Sounds interesting right? Motivation does seem to be a puzzle that is almost impossible to get right. Here’s Dank Pink, a Career analyst who examines the puzzle of motivation, starting with a fact that social scientists know but most managers don't: Traditional rewards aren't always as effective as we think. Listen for illuminating stories and way beyond.

8. Your Elusive Creative Genius by Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert, in this talk shares the radical idea that, instead of the rare person "being" a genius, all of us "have" a genius. It's a funny, personal and surprisingly moving talk.

9. Love Letters To Strangers by Hannah Brencher

Hannah Brencher's mother always wrote her letters. So when she felt herself bottom into depression after college, she did what felt natural, she wrote love letters and left them for strangers to find. Hopefully, if you’re upset, this video will make you feel better and inspire you to send some notes of your own is what Hannah aims through this video.

10. Nature. Beauty. Gratitude by Louie Schwartzberg

Nature is something that has kept us all alive in this quarantine. And right now might be the time when you need some of these visuals to cheer you up, so here’s Louie Schwartzberg’s jaw-dropping timelapse photography. The images are presented along with words from a Benedictine monk and will give you reasons to be grateful every day.

So, get on with it already. Stay safe, stay indoors.