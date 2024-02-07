At the end of the day, celebrities are people. They get angry, awkward and feel all the other human emotions that, well, humans are supposed to. This also means that they can lose their cool, or not remain so chill all the time. There have been a number of interviews where we witnessed this. At some places, it made sense for these celebrities to feel the anger. Other times, it may not have been justifiable.

In any case, it happens, because it has happened:

1. The roundtable with Akshaye Khanna.

One would think of Akshaye Khanna as someone who has a lot to say. In this Rajeev Masand roundtable from 2019, he is asked a lot of questions, referred to as a senior, appreciated for his work and just talked to. The actor, however, chooses not to respond at all. He seems uncomfortable, zoned out and indifferent. His entire look from the interview remains the same – it’s a blank expression.

2. Katrina Kaif talking about SRK during Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions.

We get so lost in Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, that we almost forget he’s just as human. During the trailer launch of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, SRK was asked to describe Katrina and her work – and he called her gentle. When Katrina was asked the same question, she mentioned that she’ll do exactly what the actor did – not talk about his work ethic or skill. So she called the experience of working with him “good”. It was quite the comeback.

3. Konkona Sen Sharma almost calling out Taapsee Pannu.

During the Actors’ Roundtable for Netflix, Taapsee Pannu talked about Haseen Dillruba. She said that she got the role because a number of actresses rejected it – one of the reasons to do that was the actor in the film. She then went on to slyly say that she said yes, because she “didn’t care about the actor”. Konkona Sen Sharma subtly responded by addressing how good the actor really is. It was weird to watch this, given that Taapsee was almost called out for discrediting someone’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Siddhant Chaturvedi talking about nepotism with Ananya Panday.

This moment still remains iconic because we cannot really move on from Siddhant’s fitting reply. During newcomers’ interview with Rajeev Masand, Ananya said that making a place in the entertainment industry isn’t as easy for star-kids, and even they have their struggles. Siddhant Chaturvedi swooped in and responded with a one-liner. His “Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai” remains the most poetic Hindi interview argument ever.

5. Salman being himself through an ‘interview’.

While talking to Curly Tales during a Bigg Boss promotional interview, Salman Khan was asked some interesting things by the host. He didn’t seem as interested in them, though. It was particularly rude, because his responses were vague – given that he responded to everything with the same word. It was an uncomfortable sight, but the interviewer’s ability to keep a smile was commendable.

6. Dhanush being low-key mean while promoting a film with Sara Ali Khan.

In a Koffee With Karan episode, Dhanush and Sara appeared together to promote Atrangi Re. During the rapid fire, Dhanush was asked about who is better to work with, between Sara or Sonam Kapoor. He blatantly said Sonam, and one could notice the understandable anger on the couch. He somehow made it worse by saying that she made him comfortable.

7. Kangana on the Koffee couch.

This one remains the weirdest and sassiest KWK episode of all times. Besides calling Karan Johar a “Bollywood mafia“, the actor said a lot more. She was too real. Of course, this went on even after the episode, and people still talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Katrina Kaif calling out Ranbir Kapoor for his misogyny.

While promoting Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor mockingly went on to say that he taught Katrina how to dance. As much as he wanted it to, it didn’t sound funny. Of course, Katrina Kaif gave it back and called him out on this. It also felt well deserved, because you don’t tell Katrina how to dance… you just cannot.

Then again, we all like a little drama.