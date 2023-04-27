When the trailer for a Hindi show called Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal was released, Indian fans of Vampire Diaries got a really bad hunch about the new series. Karan Kundra’s desi rendition of Damon’s iconic ‘Hello Brother’ made our hearts ache. Turns out, all our fears have become a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT ColorsTV Twitter

The clips of the now-running Hindi show have been going viral. And to those who’ve watched Vampire Diaries, it feels like a scene-by-scene remake of the original. The dialogues appear as a literal translation, and the minute changes only make it cringe. Despite the obvious similarities, the show-makers maintain it’s not a copy, which is weird, TBH.

Naturally, Vampire Diaries fans are scandalised by the Hindi show. Here’s why:

1. Why TF are Werewolves behaving like Vampires?

2. In the Hindi show, the estranged Oberoi brothers fight with a crappy VFX

3. We have a Katherine as well

4. Why? Why? Why?

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Vervain is now Shyamtulsi

6. There’s that Damon-Elena dance sequence as well

7. Eisha’s BFF has the similar superpowers Bonnie had, only she’s a Yogini

That look at the candle…

8. Sara took almost 3 times the time Vicky did to die after Stefan stabbed her

I really counted it.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Bro really said ‘Hello, Brother!’

I agree Vampire Diaries lost the plot after Season 5. This one feels like that from the first episode itself. But really, WHAT WAS THE NEED?