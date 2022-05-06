Have you ever been in love?

I know it sounds ridiculous to ask but honestly, have you ever been in love? The kind of love that makes your heart beat fast? The kind of love that makes you dream all day long? The kind of love that makes you listen to one song on loop? Well, many of us have been there. I know I have.

There are a number of songs that can bring instant goosebumps and make your little heart pound when you are truly, madly and deeply in love. There's no doubt that love is a very abstract feeling and it cannot be put into words. However, some songs help in expressing what you cannot put into words.

And, one such song, that is etched on my heart, is Tere Liye from Veer Zaara.

With hauntingly beautiful lyrics and soul-stirring vocals, this song is a divine saga of love, separation and sacrifice. The song talks about a whole-hearted love that completely consumes the soul of its listener. Apart from that, the picturization of the song talks about the heart-wrenching love between two lovers that grows with separation and deepens with sacrifice.

Tere liye, hum hain jiye, honthon ko siye. Tere liye, hum hain jiye, har aansu piye. Dil mein magar, jalte rahe, chaahat ke diye.

With the perfect concoction of the beautiful voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod, this song feels like receiving a warm hug after a long day. This song will instantly make you emotional with its calming lyrics, penned down by Javed Akhtar.

Every single word and line of this heart-rending song is not only beautifully carved but also builds up several emotions for each listener. Every time you listen to the song, you relate to it on a different level.

Zindagi leke aayi hai, beete din ki kitaab. Ghere hain, ab humein, yaadein behisaab. Bin pooche, mile mujhe, kitne saare jawab.

The song starts with two lovers, Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta), meeting after twenty-two long years. From reminiscing their beautiful memories together to looking at each other to their heart's content, the duo make us all teary eyed for a good three and a half minutes.

With the light rain drizzling in the background, the on-screen couple shares some beautiful moments together. And when Veer pulls out Zaara's anklet from his pocket, which I want to remind you that he had been keeping for twenty-two years with him, and ties it on her ankle, I (obviously) bawled like a baby.

Towards the end, the couple is seen snuggling, while they look at their past going by. They are once again separated, only to be reunited forever.

Nadaan hain woh, kehte hain jo, mere liye tum ho gair.

The only bad thing about this song is that it ends.

Now, let's listen to Tere Liye on loop and cry together:

This generation wasn't ready for this masterpiece and this song would definitely take centuries to sink in.

Please note that all images are taken from the song.