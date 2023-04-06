A Wednesday, one of the finest thrillers that have come out in the past few decades, to date holds a warm space in our hearts, even after fifteen years after its release.

With a star cast of talented actors and an intriguing plotline, this movie focuses on the confrontation between a police commissioner and a common man, sitting on a rooftop.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Netflix

However, desi netizens are now concerned about how the common man (Naseeruddin Shah) pulled off the entire stint from the terrace without considering the possibility of rain.

Credits: Netflix

Qaummy, a social media user, took to his account and asked others how he never thought it might rain when he made an entire set-up on the terrace.

thinking about the fact that naseer's character decided to set-up his stuff on a terrace without thinking what if it might rain pic.twitter.com/HZ1Y4C3Iw8 — Qaummy (@qaummunist) April 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT His tweet sparked hilarious responses and the fans of the movie talked about the other desi common man issues from the plotline.

Haha. He must be having a plastic sheet handy. — Prakash K Ray (@pkray11) April 4, 2023

I was about to snark about how he got landline with address proof of under-construction building but then noticed it is a WLL phone (without the power cord). — the akshay (@theakshay) April 4, 2023

That too in Mumbai. — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) April 4, 2023

He was in touch with the MeT department and knew the forecast. — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) April 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT better question would be how he was able to see the screens in that much sunlight — Saaki (@saaki_4) April 4, 2023

Or windy

Or extreme sunny — Ruby Woo 🇵🇰 (@Rubaya54409629) April 4, 2023

He must have had a really big ☔ — Sudhanshu (@sudhkan) April 4, 2023

NGL. I thought that's a stupid location too. How many aunty's would have seen him there while drying their clothes in their balcony/terrace? 😆 — May (@JugaadDemocracy) April 4, 2023

He had a tarpaulin under the table. Just in case. 😆 — Waheeda 🤭 (@WaheedaComrade) April 4, 2023