A Wednesday, one of the finest thrillers that have come out in the past few decades, to date holds a warm space in our hearts, even after fifteen years after its release.
With a star cast of talented actors and an intriguing plotline, this movie focuses on the confrontation between a police commissioner and a common man, sitting on a rooftop.
However, desi netizens are now concerned about how the common man (Naseeruddin Shah) pulled off the entire stint from the terrace without considering the possibility of rain.
Qaummy, a social media user, took to his account and asked others how he never thought it might rain when he made an entire set-up on the terrace.
His tweet sparked hilarious responses and the fans of the movie talked about the other desi common man issues from the plotline.
Well, the concerns are quite genuine!