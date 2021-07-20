2020 and 2021 have been nothing less than a nightmare. From fighting a pandemic to grieving losses, we have been through a lot. And, the last thing we wanted was a hike in petrol and diesel prices.
At an all-time high, the price of petrol is ₹101.84 per litre and diesel at ₹89.87 per litre in Delhi.
The rest of the country and of course, the people are facing the brunt of it too. Turning this pain into a viral challenge are netizens who are 'thanking' Modiji for this unprecedented feat.
In the #ThankYouModiJiChallenge, people are posting pictures of them posing in front of Modiji's poster at petrol pumps while their hands are raised in a prayer position.
मोदीजी वैक्सीन का सारा पैसा पेट्रोल डीजल से ही वसूल करेंगे क्या. आज 112 हो गया.#PetrolPriceHike #ThankYouModiJiChallenge pic.twitter.com/DwOpllclwo— Deepak Thakur🇮🇳 (@deepakT23) July 19, 2021
Grateful to you for the fuel price hike,— Jaimine (@jaiminism) July 19, 2021
Obliged to u for hate crimes spike,
Since you're only obsessed with social media like,
While the economy is all-time low in its pike,
The cases of sedition intimidate free speech & its mike,
May #ThankYouModiJiChallenge be the new strike! pic.twitter.com/O5nqwxmehK
Now, my only question is jab saari salary petrol main jaa rahi hai toh FD kiski banaye? Thank you Modiji.