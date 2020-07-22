Anubhav Sinha, known for directing movies like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, etc., announced on Twitter that he has 'resigned' from Bollywood. 

Anubhav Sinha
Source: Filmi Beat

Sinha stated that he will continue to make films for the 'Hindi film industry', but no longer be associated with Bollywood. He also changed his Twitter user handle and added '(Not Bollywood)' to the username. 

He was supported by directors Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra, all of whom talked about working for Indian cinema, and not 'Bollywood'. 

Following Kangana Ranaut's interview with Arnab Goswami, Twitter has been abuzz with news about Bollywood 'camps', nepotism, and the insider vs. outsider debate. 