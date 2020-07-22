Anubhav Sinha, known for directing movies like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, etc., announced on Twitter that he has 'resigned' from Bollywood.

Sinha stated that he will continue to make films for the 'Hindi film industry', but no longer be associated with Bollywood. He also changed his Twitter user handle and added '(Not Bollywood)' to the username.

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

चलो दो लोग BOLLYWOOD से बाहर। अपन हिंदी फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में रह के फ़िल्में बनाएँगे।

यह ले अपनी लकुटी कम्बरिया, बहुतही नाच नचायो। https://t.co/gimZWCIKgK — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

He was supported by directors Hansal Mehta and Sudhir Mishra, all of whom talked about working for Indian cinema, and not 'Bollywood'.

Chalo Ek Aur aaya. Sun lo bhaiyon. Ab jab aap Bollywood ki baat kar rahe go to hamaari baat nahin kar rahe. https://t.co/xvCCg5TmEt — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Je baat. Inko sambhaalne do Bollywood. https://t.co/DD78T9dMuL — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 21, 2020

Following Kangana Ranaut's interview with Arnab Goswami, Twitter has been abuzz with news about Bollywood 'camps', nepotism, and the insider vs. outsider debate.