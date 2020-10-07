On September 8, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty on drug-charges related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NDPS court later extended her judicial custody till October 20. Now, the actor has been granted bail and will walk out of the Byculla prison, after a month.

Here are the key highlights from what the Bombay High Court observed in the verdict:

1. The Bombay HC stated that it doesn’t think celebrities and role models should be treated harshly in order to set an example for the young generation.

2. "I do not agree. Everybody is equal before law. No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused," stated the High Court.

3. It further said that Rhea was not a drug dealer, "She is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits."

4. The High Court also stated that Rhea will not commit any offences while on bail, "Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."

5. "There are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A(of NDPS Act) or any other offence involving commercial quantity (of drugs)." The High Court further went on to say that Rhea Chakraborty's actions cannot be stretched to allege harbouring (drugs) for Sushant Singh Rajput.

6. The High Court said that there is no basis for the drugs probe agency's worry that Rhea Chakraborty can alert other witnesses or destroy evidence. They noted that the agency did not seek her custody, and the judge added that it meant they were satisfied with her interrogation and she had cooperated in that investigation.

7. Her bail conditions set by the High Court include:

- Deposit passport

- Report every day for 10 days to Mumbai Police

- Furnish bail bond of ₹ 1 lakh

- Cannot leave country

- Cannot meet with any other witness

- Must inform Investigating Officer if she is going out of Greater Mumbai, give itinerary advance

- Report on the first Monday of every month before investigating agency, for six months

- Attend all dates in court unless prevented by any reasonable cause

- Not to tamper with evidence or investigation of the case



Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty's bail was rejected and he will continue to be behind bars.