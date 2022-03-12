Netflix just blessed our weekend by releasing Ryan Reynolds' The Adam Project. This time-travel adventure follows time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who joins hands with his 12-year-old self on a quest to save the future after accidentally crash-landing in the year 2022.

For some, it's the brilliant cast that has elevated the movie, while others simply can't stop the tears cascading down their cheeks.

The Twitterati seem to have grabbed the first day, first show in their living rooms. Here's what they have to say.

Ohh I loved this movie so fun and entertaining #theadamproject pic.twitter.com/yLuRkYDq8c — Ella||🌻 (@Evanssonxpugh) March 11, 2022

Just watched #TheAdamProject I love it. Great family movie! — Lily S (@Lily_S74) March 12, 2022

I just saw #TheAdamProject and came to realize, truly, consciously, that everything we do in our work, with our family, in our lives… has direct repercussions on our future. Make good choices. Tell the people you care that you love them. Here. Every. Single. Day. — Patty Carvallo (@CarvalloP_MD) March 12, 2022

Watched #TheAdamProject tonight. It was really good! And I loved seeing Jen and Mark together again. Walker Scobell was a perfect young @VancityReynolds. — Cassie Hollingsworth (@danamulder) March 12, 2022

#TheAdamProject What a GREAT movie. Thank you. Haven't teared up at a Ryan Reynolds movie ahh, ever. The Wit was excellent 👍😊

I can't say enough. I recommend The Adam Project for everyone. Just finished it and will watch it again soon.



Thanks again for a Wonderful Movie



Denn — Dennison Chili (@lola1cazy2) March 12, 2022

#theadamproject is a great film!❤️❤️❤️🙂

I don't wanna spoil the viewers. But if given the chance ... I'll go back to 2019. You made me cry #TheAdamProject 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Karen Lax (@KathMLax) March 12, 2022

Friday night film #TheAdamProject is just so wonderful & wow I didn’t know I’d cry this much!! I also kept thinking if I watched this as a kid, I’d have loved it just as much! 👏🏼✨ @ShawnLevyDirect @Jtropper @VancityReynolds — Rachael Wotherspoon (@ImRachW) March 12, 2022

The adam project is badass and emotional love it!!! #TheAdamProject — فادي (@Fadee_alnajjar) March 12, 2022

#TheAdamProject is a gem and I'm blown away that it's Walker Scobell's first gig. He does an amazing job. 👏👏👏 — Heather (@approximofnice) March 12, 2022

Like I didn't love "Foreplay/Long Time" enough already. Add @VancityReynolds and it's utter perfection. #TheAdamProject — Ginger Voight (@GingerVoight) March 12, 2022

@VancityReynolds Just saw #TheAdamProject and I can’t tell you how much I loved it. Not only it reminded me of some of my favorite classics from my childhood but I could relate to it so much.Cast was terrific,You were so great in it and It was beautiful,thank you for making it!❤️ — Ricardo Matos (@thehitman29) March 12, 2022

I loved Netflix's #TheAdamProject ... All cast has done amazing job... Very emotional rich movie... Highly recommended...No wonder Shawn Levy is the perfect choice for Deadpool 3... Highly recommended... pic.twitter.com/qGQoR5CPbZ — Sumit Kadam (@SumitKa27756502) March 12, 2022

The Adam Project was released on 11th March 2022. You can watch it on Netflix.